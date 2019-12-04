New tamper evident cargo seal revolutionizes shipper cargo security

BARTLETT, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USL Lock Corp today announced availability of their new product The Ultra seal lock, (USL) a tamper-evident trailer seal created to easily make load tampering evident. "The Ultra-Seal Lock provides real tamper evidence," said Dan Blankenship, owner of USL Lock Corp.

The USL was created out of the need to stop mysterious claims, improper handling, and unfair business practices. The possibilities of cross-contamination of goods also came to light during development.

Shippers often get claims rejected from the carriers after product is received damaged or contaminated at consignee with the seal mysteriously still intact.

"We are not here discounting current seals on the market, we just wanted to demonstrate how easily other seals can be compromised, even when they claim to be tamper-evident or high security," said Chris Haralambopoulos, product development.

"We have discovered that many carriers in major markets have been co-mingling freight to increase their profits so the risk to reward factor is well worth the chance for the carrier," said Dan and Chris. For example: food being loaded with chemicals, dense loads and loads easily stacked on top of one another.

The USL has a very simple, and effective one-use design that protects the cam door latch on most swing door trailers. The USL is constructed of a high impact resin, numbered, barcoded, and an obvious color of safety orange.

