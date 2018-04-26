New Translations of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® Advance Global Mission to Empower People with Cancer

"There's tremendous need, worldwide, for simple explanations of complicated health concepts, in words that anyone can understand," said Marcie R. Reeder, MPH, Executive Director, NCCN Foundation. "We work hard to make these guidelines accessible for people with little-to-no familiarity with medicine. Offering NCCN patient guidelines in languages other than English was a natural next-step."

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients provide a user-friendly look at the clinical information contained in the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) in order to equip patients for shared decision-making with their health care providers. The guidelines are available free-of-charge at NCCN.org/patients or via an app for smartphones and tablets. Print copies of the NCCN Guidelines for Patients are available on Amazon.com for a nominal fee. According to Maria Donatella Beccati, MD, University of Ferrara, the newly-translated Italian version of the stomach cancer guidelines meets a pressing need for patient-oriented information.

"In Italy, about 13,000 new patients are diagnosed with stomach cancer every year. It ranks as the third-highest cause of cancer death for men, and fifth-highest for women," said Dr. Beccati. "With this patient-oriented version of the professional care guidelines, we can offer Italian-speaking people with stomach cancer the help they need to understand their disease and make sure they're getting the best cancer treatment. We're proud to help raise awareness for Italian patients with stomach cancer and their loved ones."

"Our mission is to unite the caring power of people worldwide, empower patients and families, and to advance awareness and education about stomach cancer," said Jon Florin, Executive Director, No Stomach For Cancer. "The Patient Guidelines for Stomach Cancer are an invaluable resource for patients and families as they navigate the difficult journey from diagnosis to survivorship. We are committed to supporting and partnering with NCCN to expand their translations into as many languages as possible."

In 2017 alone, the NCCN Guidelines for Patients were viewed more than eight million times by nearly 400,000 individuals, worldwide. They are written in plain language and include patient-friendly elements, such as questions to ask the doctor, a glossary of terms, and medical illustrations. The library currently contains 39 different guidelines, including breast, colon, lung, and prostate cancers.

NCCN Guidelines for Patients and NCCN Quick Guide™ sheets DO NOT replace the expertise and clinical judgment of the clinician.

To help support these tools, visit NCCN.org/patients or text "GIVE" to 856-FOR-NCCN (856-367-6226).

About NCCN Foundation

NCCN Foundation® was founded by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) to empower people with cancer and advance oncology innovation. NCCN Foundation supports people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research, initiating momentum in their careers and improving patients' lives through their groundbreaking research. For more information about NCCN Foundation, visit NCCN.org/patients.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 27 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education, is dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. As the arbiter of high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers.

Visit NCCN.org/members/network.aspx for the full list of NCCN Member Institutions. Clinicians, visit NCCN.org. Patients and caregivers, visit NCCN.org/patients. Media, visit NCCN.org/news. Follow NCCN on Twitter @NCCNnews and Facebook @National.Comprehensive.Cancer.Network.

About No Stomach For Cancer

No Stomach For Cancer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to support research and unite the caring power of people worldwide affected by stomach cancer. NSFC advances awareness and education about stomach cancer, including Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer (HDGC), provides a support network for affected families and supports research for screening, early detection, treatment, and prevention of stomach cancer. Headquartered in Wisconsin, and serving patients across the globe, No Stomach For Cancer is a worldwide advocate and thought leader in stomach cancer awareness and education. Stomach Cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide with 1,000,000 new cases diagnosed each year. For more information, please visit www.nostomachforcancer.org.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin, NCCN

267-622-6624

darwin@nccn.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-translations-of-nccn-guidelines-for-patients-advance-global-mission-to-empower-people-with-cancer-300636872.html

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Related Links

http://www.nccn.org

