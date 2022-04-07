New UNLOCK YOUR MACRO TYPE Is the Number #1 New Release in Low Fat Diets

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than a month Christine Hronec's UNLOCK YOUR MACRO TYPE is the #1 New Release in Low Fat Diets (Amazon) and has received 71 five-star reviews. The book reveals why "one-size-fits-all diets" don't work and how each individual can unlock the secrets to optimizing their health.

"Unlock Your Macro Type: • Identify Your True Body Type • Understand Your Carb Tolerance • Accelerate Fat Loss | Mariner Books"

https://www.amazon.com/Unlock-Your-Macro-Type-Understand/dp/0358576628/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8

"I have used the Gauge Girl Training Meal plans with success. Now after reading the book, I implemented 'My Macro Type' eating and I can say for the first time I was NOT HUNGRY throughout the day. Identifying what our bodies need is amazing. I started with Christine to change my lifestyle and I know I will be successful with this tool," said Margaret K.

"This book is rich with quality information for both the person starting out on their journey and also for those of us who are experienced. Christine always brings nuggets of wisdom and she has done that too in this book," said Theresa Prim.

"This book is the perfect reference manual that helps you to understand the why behind using macros for fat loss. I never wanted to count my calories, I thought it would be too tedious and time consuming. But once I learned how to calculate and eat according to my macros, my fat loss journey began. It wasn't difficult nor was it time consuming, it was actually pretty simple. Christine has got macros and fat loss down to a science! I highly recommend this book! Follow the plan, do the work and it will change your life," said Jaimi Smith.

Author Christine Hronec (https://gaugegirltraining.com) is an award-winning chemical engineer, a three-time champion fitness competitor, and founder of Gauge Life. Through years of coaching (helped approximately 40,000 women transform their bodies and switch to a body-positive self-image) and research, Hronec has discovered the key to fat loss is eating the optimum ratio of macronutrients—protein, carbohydrates, and fat—for your body. Also, there is no golden ratio that works for everyone; instead, your ideal varies depending on your body type and carb tolerance.

In UNLOCK YOUR MACRO TYPE, Hronec teaches readers about the five Macro Types, bio-individual nutritional blueprints rooted in science and backed by real-world results. Some will be surprised to discover they should actually be eating more calories, and not less.

More about Christine Hronec

Christine's YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/c/gaugegirltraining ) has over 25 million views. She has also received awards from the American Chemical Society and was published in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Christine was part of the team that created TIME Magazine's "Invention of the Year" for her work in the biotech field.

