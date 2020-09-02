New voices arise from America's burning cities to herald a new age of meaningful musical expression

Los Angeles has been wracked by daily protests, and saw hundreds of thousands of people rising up to speak up against the George Floyd homicide, police brutality and then address a litany of injustices that hailed from decades of systemized suppression and racism.

"I chose this song because it speaks to the times in which we are living — a prophetic song divinely written by the great Bob Dylan. As an artist, this song is a Master Class in thought-provoking songwriting for its ability to stimulate social and political awareness about our flawed society," said the soul-fusion singer. "When Dylan released the song back in 1963, it was during a time of unrest, non-violent civil disobedience, and calls for change — much like we are witnessing today," he added.

Revered for his unique music persona and style, Lord KraVen has been often compared to the likes of his music idols Prince and David Bowie. His recent music releases "Mirror Mirror," "Gorilla," "Kabila," and "Rebirth" were featured in performance segments on Fox' hit dance competition show, "So You Think You Can Dance". This haunting, soulful rendition is raw, emotional and relevant. Because yes, "The Times They Are a-Changin'."

In September, Lord KraVen will release his next single, "We Are", from his forthcoming self-titled EP.

