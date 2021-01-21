New Wave: Welcomes Iman Nevab, Homeopathic Research Expert to the Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced its latest addition to the scientific advisory board.

New Wave Holdings Announces New Scientific Advisory Board Member

New Wave Holdings Corp. announced today the appointment of a new member to their scientific advisory board. Iman Navab will be joining Dennis McKenna and Dr. Richard Knowles on New Wave's expert advisory board - providing innovative guidance and insight to support the company's continued growth and development in the blooming psychedelic and functioning mushroom sector.

Mr. Navab is a registered healthcare provider and brings years of experience to the table as a homeopathic practitioner, researcher, botanist, and historian of homeopathy. He is the president of the Applied Research in Homeopathy Foundation of Canada and has authored two books – Miasma of Cancer and An Interview with Samuel Hahnemann.

With his extensive knowledge in homeopathy and six years of academic studies in natural medicine at a prominent Canadian college under his belt, Mr. Navab will utilize his skills and expertise to leverage New Wave Holdings' strategic positioning in the industry.

"It is with great pleasure that we are formally introducing our newest member to the advisory team," said Daniel Fox, CEO of New Wave Holdings Corp. "Mr. Navab has a wealth of experience in homeopathy and alternative medicine, and his expertise and insights will be invaluable to our company's continuing endeavors in the psychedelic sector. We look forward to exponential growth and progress in the upcoming years with the help of our impressive panel of experts in the field."

In addition to his expertise in natural medicine, he is also the founder of Dynamise, a company that focuses on the development and creation of natural skincare and health products that are backed by science and research.

"It is an honour to be a member of New Wave's scientific advisory board. I strongly believe that science of mycology and herbology has great medicinal benefits for the wellbeing of mankind, which must be explored diligently. As Albert Einstein said - Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." Said Mr. Navab.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC: TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on rapid growth in the Nutraceutical space, with an impressive and growing number of organic plant-based health care products. New Wave is also focusing on the burgeoning psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive mental health products and therapies. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active psychedelic compounds, focused on the creation of consumer products New Wave also contains various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

