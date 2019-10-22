New Weight Loss Book Tackles America's Overweight Epidemic

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Medansky Inc. d/b/a Create Your Thinner Self/- If Not Now, When? Reduce Weight Create a Healthy Lifestyle in 90 Days by David Medansky, a divorce attorney who divorced his own excess weight, with the Foreword written by Best-Selling Author and Fat Loss Expert, Dr. Lori Shemek, is available now on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble and other independent bookstores. Click Here

David Medansky understands how overweight people feel because he's been where they are. In July 2016, his doctor told him he had a 95% chance for a heart attack. The doctor gave him two options: 1) lose weight or 2) find a new doctor. With that sword hanging over his head, he made the decision to shed his unwanted and unhealthy pounds. That began his weight-reduction journey. During the next four months, he shed 50 pounds, reduced his body weight by more than 25 percent, and regained his good health. Now he wants to share this healthful information for others to do the same.

Dr. David Friedman, author of the International, Award-Winning, #1 Best-Selling book, Food Sanity says, "David Medansky sets forth scientifically proven, practical, everyday principles to successfully reduce weight and keep it off." He highly recommends everyone get a copy because the information Medansky has put together will help people reach their optimal health and lose those unwanted pounds.

About the Author

David Medansky, a retired divorce attorney, went from LOST LOVE to LOST POUNDS. Now, he teaches people how to stop losing the same 10 pounds over and over. Bottom line, Medansky's clients feel better, have more energy, and LOVE what they see in the mirror.

