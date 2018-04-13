New York City's YMCA Celebrates Healthy Kids Day

For more than 165 years, the YMCA has worked with children, families, and community leaders to help New Yorkers lead healthier lives. In 2017, 314,000 people improved their health at the YMCA, and 59,000 youth developed healthy habits in Y programs, such as swimming, youth sports, child care, afterschool, summer camp, and more.

High-quality YMCA programs and services like these help address the urgent health problems facing New Yorkers, including diabetes and obesity. In New York City, 50 percent of adults and 27 percent of youth are overweight or obese. Thirty percent of adults and 40 percent of people 65+ have diabetes or pre-diabetes.

"Healthy Kids Day gives us an opportunity to encourage families to stay active and keep learning during the summer months," said Sharon Greenberger, President & CEO of New York City's YMCA. "We're here to encourage families to try new, healthy activities as they gear up for summer."

When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,500 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants, is a reminder to keep children active. The Y helps families focus on helping children imagine what they can accomplish over the summer.

About New York City's YMCA

New York City's YMCA is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ymcanyc.

