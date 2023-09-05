New York Consulting Services Takes a Stand Against Rising Plastic Surgery Complications and Deaths

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, more women than ever before are considering aesthetic enhancement surgery in order to achieve their dream bodies. And while the industry has never been stronger, and procedures have seen tons of innovation, in many ways procedures like the Brazilian Butt Lift have never been safer! However, in recent years, we have seen countless reports of complications and patient fatalities – with many coming from the country's premiere destination for plastic surgery – Miami, Florida! A recent Al Jazeera feature has pointed out the rash of complications and patient deaths, highlighting the importance of making informed choices in this evolving industry. New York Consulting Services provides patients with the education and guidance they need to get the best and safest surgical experience possible.

The Miami Example

Al Jazeera's news feature sheds light on the increase in surgical complications and patient deaths across Miami, the nation's most popular plastic surgery destination. With unscrupulous and often unaccredited practitioners offering enticingly low prices and promotional offers, patients are falling victim to risky surgeries.

The video points out how many of these high-volume surgical centers place profits above patient safety. For procedures like the BBL, there are guidelines and health markers a patient must meet before surgery. These practices are willing to bypass these guidelines and perform surgery on anyone who's got the money to pay for it! With so many similar practices, patients need to do their diligence and find a board-certified surgeon who places safety above all else!

At NYCS, we offer pre-surgery consultation services that go beyond matching clients with qualified surgeons. Our mission is to help patients make informed decisions about their plastic surgery journey while ensuring their safety every step of the way. We provide:

Procedure Guidance: Helping clients understand their options and choose treatments that align with their goals.





Candidate Evaluation: For individuals who don't meet the criteria for procedures, we offer support to help achieve the necessary prerequisites safely and effectively.





Doctor Selection: Education is key. We educate clients on how to identify qualified, board-certified practitioners and avoid unscrupulous ones.





Consultations: NYCS provides thorough consultations addressing all aspects of the plastic surgery experience, from pre-operative preparations to post-operative care and recovery.

