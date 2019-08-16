New Zealand Contact Center Applications Market Forecast to 2024: Mainstream Focus on Resource Optimization and Customer Insights will Boost Growth
Aug 16, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The New Zealand contact center application market grew by 2.5%, reporting total market revenue of $13.8 million in 2017. The market is forecast to shrink at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2017 to 2024.
The base year is 2017. Forecasts are provided by application as well as by vertical segment and horizontal segment adoption for the years 2018 to 2024.
Research Highlights
- Market trends based on market conditions, technology trends, and pricing trends
- Revenue forecasts for solutions, applications, and technologies
- Analyses and highlights of trends for verticals and for horizontals (trends identified on the basis of technology adoption across various industries and by the size of the contact centers)
- Market size and market share by application and by country
- Market Engineering measurements, such as market stage, market revenue for 2017, market size at the end of the forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration
- Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus for major contact center application vendors
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, declining, or experiencing saturation?
- How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the key growth regions for the short and long terms?
- What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market?
- What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?
- What is the current competitive landscape?
- How is it expected to evolve in the future?
- How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?
- How will the market change over time?
- Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?
- Which segment(s) will drive future adoption?
- What are some of the vertical-specific trends?
- Do the products and services meet customer needs, or is additional development required?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Research Methodology
- Segmentation
3. Forecasts and Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
4. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
- Legal Disclaimer
5. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Altigen
- Altitude
- Artsoft
- Aspect Software
- Avaya
- Bridgetec
- Callray
- Cisco Systems
- Convergys
- eGain
- Enghouse Interactive
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu
- Genesys
- Grandsys
- Hanmec
- Huawei
- Infobird
- Infotalk
- Interact
- Interactive Intelligence
- Inticube
- Jiaxun
- MPC
- NEC
- Neocast
- Nexus
- NICE Systems
- Nuance Communications
- Oki Electric
- P&W Solutions
- Parsec
- Samsung (Seoul Commtech)
- SinoVoice
- Spectra
- Synway
- Syswill
- Talisma
- Todentsu
- Unify
- Verint Systems
- Voiceware
- West Interactive
- Zinglabs
- ZTE
