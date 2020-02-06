Newfront Insurance Names Jonathan Young as General Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance announced that Jonathan Young has joined its team as General Counsel.

In this role, Young oversees legal and compliance issues in all departments and provides advice to clients on claims issues that might arise to help them navigate legal considerations regarding their insurance coverage.

Young earned his JD degree from Georgetown Law. Prior to joining Newfront, he ran his own practice at Tonkon Torp LLP, where he specialized in insurance law. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President at Harleysville Insurance, where he led a legal department with a workforce of over 600.

In addition, Young has served as a US Department of Justice trial attorney and a managing partner of Sills Cummis & Gross P.C. and Reed Smith LLP, operating out of New York City. In his extensive experience as a trial attorney, he has represented Fortune 500 companies including JP Morgan Chase and Franklin Templeton Investments.

Young has provided outside counsel for Newfront since its inception, and he brings a strong familiarity with Newfront's clients and business operations to the role. With an established background in advocacy for insurance clients, he demonstrates a record of success handling claims worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

"I've established extensive relationships within the insurance industry throughout my career," says Young. "I'm looking forward to serving as an expert resource to Newfront clients concerning the legal challenges they may encounter."

"Jonathan left an established practice to join our team, and we're honored to have him on board," says Spike Lipkin, Co-founder and CEO at Newfront Insurance.

Newfront is a modern insurance brokerage with broad commercial and private client expertise, serving thousands of clients across the United States. Founded by industry veterans, Newfront is delivering a groundbreaking experience to its clients through both its technology platform and service team. All Newfront brokers, account managers, engineers, creatives, and operators are working together to modernize an industry that is fundamental to commerce.

