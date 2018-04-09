Newk's Eatery Launches Surf-and-Turf Limited-Time Menu

JACKSON, Miss., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Eatery, known for its culinary-driven menu, open kitchens and blue-ribbon premium ingredients, launches a new line up of dishes to kick off spring.

Newk's Surf and Turf offerings, available now through June 24, include:

Southwestern Grilled Shrimp Caesar with Chipotle Adobo Dressing

Ahi Tuna & Chimichurri Sandwich: Flash-seared sushi-grade Ahi tuna, Arcadian mixed greens and house-made chimichurri sauce on toasted French Parisian bread.

Steak & Chimichurri Sandwich: Petite tenderloin steak topped with house-made chimichurri sauce, sliced tomatoes and provolone cheese on toasted French Parisian bread.

Spicy Sicilian Pizza: An Italian classic piled high with hot capicola, pepperoni and spicy salami. Topped with red pepper flakes on a crust brushed with house-made chili oil.

Additional limited-time, spring menu items:

Dozen-Layer Iced Lemon Cake and Lemon Whoopie Pies, both made in Newk's very own bakery

and Giardiniera Italian Relish: A handmade tangy relish of pickled spring vegetables, available as a complimentary garnish on Newk's Roundtable where guests get freebies like housemade croutons, shredded parmesan, sliced peppers and capers.

Giardiniera Italian Relish: A handmade tangy relish of pickled spring vegetables, available as a complimentary garnish on Newk's Roundtable where guests get freebies like housemade croutons, shredded parmesan, sliced peppers and capers. Off Menu Feature - Grilled Chicken Red, White & Blueberry Salad: Baby spinach tossed with grilled chicken, fresh-cut watermelon, strawberries and blueberries, topped with crumbled feta cheese and dressed din fat-free raspberry vinaigrette. While not featured on any printed menu, this seasonal favorite returns so Newk's loyal guests can order it by name.

"Our seasonal menus are sourced from the best-of-the-best ingredients at their peak freshness," said Chris Newcomb, Newk's chief executive officer and co-founder. "With Newk's Surf and Turf menu, we're proud to feature sushi-grade Ahi Tuna, petite tenderloin steak and more premium ingredients prepared by hand."

To help build the perfect spread for spring events and parties, guests can also enjoy spring catering options like Newk's "Q" Sliders, made with freshly grilled chicken, Newk's white BBQ sauce, melted Ammerländer Swiss cheese, and crumbled bacon, or Chicken Parmesan Sliders, made with flame-grilled chicken breasts, zesty marinara and melted Ammerländer Swiss cheese.

At Newk's, every dish is prepared in open-view kitchens with premium ingredients. Newk's ingredients - including dressings, fruits and vegetables - are hand-prepared, and meats are hand-sliced and flame-grilled so every Newk's meal is truly served fresh. Newk's serves made-from-scratch sandwiches, entrée salads, kettle-batch soups and hand-crafted pizzas for lunch and dinner, as well as homemade desserts such as signature 12-layer cakes.

The new menu offerings are available at Newk's' 116 restaurants. For more information, or to find a restaurant near you, visit www.newks.com. For more information on catering ideas and ordering information, visit www.newks.com/catering.

About Newk's Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is leading the next generation of fast casual with its culinary-driven menu prepared in Newk's open-view kitchens, featuring made-from-scratch soups, fresh tossed salads, hand-crafted pizzas, hot toasted sandwiches and desserts. Founded in 2004, Newk's currently operates and franchises more than 116 restaurants in 15 states and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to community. FastCasual.com named Newk's among its Top 50 "Movers and Shakers" in 2015 and 2016, while Franchise Times magazine ranked Newk's among its top "Fast and Serious" franchise brands for the second year in a row, and Technomic listed Newk's in its Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report. Also recently, the brand was named among NRN's Top 200 and Top 5 Fastest-Growing Chains, along with Restaurant Business' Top 40 Fast-Casual Chains. For more information, visit Newks.com, join the Roundtable Club or follow Newk's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

