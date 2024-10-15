Exciting new features on the STV+ include 24/7 continuous run time, RS232 and IP Control, and Wake on LAN capabilities, offering enhanced reliability and seamless remote management.

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, a global leader in interactive technology and display solutions, is proud to announce the debut of the STV+ Series smart TV, designed to revolutionize educational, corporate and commercial environments with innovative features and enhanced functionality. Combining performance, reliability, and user-friendly controls, the STV+ Series offers a seamless solution for your technology ecosystem.

Key Features of the STV+ Series:

With features like Android 14, Wake-on-LAN, and 24/7 operation, the STV+ Series is perfectly suited for today's fast-paced display environments, where reliability, flexibility, and advanced control options are essential. Post this Newline Interactive Launches the Advanced STV+ Series Smart TV with Industry-Leading Features for Education, Corporate and Commercial Spaces View PDF Newline Interactive Launches the Advanced STV+ Series Smart TV with Industry-Leading Features for Education, Corporate and Commercial Spaces

Powered by Android 14: The STV+ Series leverages the latest Android 14 operating system, offering an intuitive user experience and seamless integration with a wide range of applications. It ensures smooth operation, enhanced security, and compatibility with the newest software in the market.

24/7 Continuous Run Time: Built for non-stop performance, the STV+ Series is engineered to operate continuously, 24/7, making it ideal for high-demand corporate settings such as boardrooms, lobbies, and conference centers, or educational settings like classrooms, cafeterias, and locker rooms.

RS232 and IP Control: These advanced control options enable effortless remote management of the display, giving IT administrators full access to monitor, update, and adjust settings across the network with ease.

Wake-on-LAN (WoL) & Wake-on-Wi-Fi (WoW): The STV+ Series introduces WoL and WoW functionalities, allowing users to power on the display remotely over a LAN or Wi-Fi network, optimizing power efficiency and streamlining remote operations.

Smart Auto Power Management: With Smart Auto Power Management, the STV+ ensures energy-efficient operation by automatically adjusting power settings based on usage, delivering significant cost savings and reducing the environmental impact.

Lightning-Fast Boot Mode: Designed with efficiency in mind, the STV+ Series boasts a lightning-fast boot mode, allowing for immediate power-up, so users can access content and presentations instantly without waiting for long loading times.

"The launch of the STV+ Series marks an exciting milestone for Newline as we continue to push the boundaries of smart display technology," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "With features like Android 14, Wake-on-LAN, and 24/7 operation, the STV+ Series is perfectly suited for today's fast-paced display environments, where reliability, flexibility, and advanced control options are essential."

The Newline STV+ Series is now available through authorized Newline retailers. To learn more about the features and benefits of the STV+ Series, visit https://newline-interactive.com/usa/products/stv-plus-series/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services. For more information, visit www.newline-interactive.com.

Media Contact

Ashlea Dunagan, Newline Interactive, 1 8882330868, [email protected], https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Newline Interactive