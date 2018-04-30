Newman's Own Foundation Provides $60,000 in Grants to Community Organizations as part of Super Bowl Legacy

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Super Bowl may be over, but its impact across Minnesota continues. Today, the 10 winning Kid Chefs from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee's Super Snack Challenge recommended 12 community organizations statewide to receive grants from Newman's Own Foundation.

The grants were part of the prize package awarded for winning recipes submitted by kids across Minnesota. More than 400 kids ages 8-14 from across Minnesota participated in the Super Snack Challenge, submitting their self-created recipes for a healthy gameday snack. The 400 recipes were narrowed down to 52 finalists, then to 10 winners, and then to 3 grand prize winners.

"The Super Bowl was about leaving a lasting legacy long after the game was played," said Dana Nelson, Vice President of Legacy and Community Partnerships for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. "These grants are especially meaningful because they were recommended by the kids themselves. Each of the Super Snack winners should be so proud, not only of their healthy recipe, but that they are able to be part of making their entire community healthier in the process."

"We are delighted with the response to the Newman's Own Super Snack Challenge," said Bob Forrester, President and CEO of Newman's Own. "We thought it would be a great way for children and their families to have fun, while demonstrating that snacking can be nutritious as well as tasty. The Minnesota experience could not have been more affirming. I am personally snacking my way through all 52 finalists' recipes."

Grand prizewinners of the Super Snack Challenge were named at the Kids Tailgate Party at Target Center on January 31, 2018. Andrew Zimmern crowned the first place winner, ten-year-old Kingston Brooks from Minneapolis, whose recipe "Bold Broccoli and Cheese Skins" earned him the chance to recommend $25,000 to the charities of his choice. Lucas Hobbs, Age 15 from Eagan took 2nd place with his Senor Popeye's Spanakopita and Naimah Muhammad, Age 11 from Minneapolis took 3rd place with Spiced Pumpkin Hummus.

The top 10 Kid Chefs and their designated charities were:







Kingston Brooks, Minneapolis $20,000 to Cooking Matters



$5,000 to Open Arms of Minnesota

Lucas Hobbs, Eagan $7,500 to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest



$7,500 to American Cancer Society, Richard M. Schultz Hope Lodge

Naimah Muhammed, Minneapolis $10,000 to Harold Mezile North Community YMCA

Oscar Mons, St. Paul $4,000 to Appetite for Change

Christofer Ramirez, Royalton $1,000 to Worthington YMCA

Sanjay Redd, St. Paul $1,000 to Youth Determined to Succeed, Inc

Daijon Compere, Duluth $1,000 to The Hills Youth and Family Services

Ally Grabianowski, Mankato $1,000 to the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota

Morgan Myers, Minneapolis $1,000 to Appetite for Change

Eva Hunderfund, Rochester $1,000 to Together for Good

About the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund is a 501(c)3, community advised fund of the Minnesota Community Foundation. The work of the Legacy Fund is made possible by Minnesota's philanthropic community, including foundations, corporations, and individual donors who share our passion for improving the health and wellness of kids from every corner of our state. Its goal is to build awareness of, and invest in solutions for, a healthier generation of Minnesota kids across the state. Through its grant making and awareness initiatives, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee's Legacy Fund will leverage this single event into a lifetime of good health for the next generation of Minnesotans. For more information on the MNSBHC's Legacy Fund, including an introductory video, please visit www.mnsuperbowl.com/legacy.

About Newman's Own Foundation

Newman's Own Foundation is a qualified 501(c)3 charitable organization founded by Paul Newman in 2005 to assure the continuation of his commitment to use 100% of the net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman's Own food and beverage products for charitable purposes. Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have donated over $500 million to thousands of charities around the world. For more information, visit www.newmansownfoundation.org.

