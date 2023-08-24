Nexans Receives Responsibly Produced Copper certification - First Rod Fabricator to Receive Honor in North America

News provided by

Nexans

24 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

  • Nexans' Montreal metallurgical recycling facility was awarded the Responsibly Produced Copper certification by the Copper Mark following a third-party assessment and Copper Mark review
  • The Copper Mark works with partners across the entire value chain to help increase the amount of responsibly produced, sourced, and recycled metal available to society, focusing on copper
  • The new assurance framework for the copper industry attests to the responsible production of copper using 24 internationally recognized sustainability criteria

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexans, a global organization and key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future, today announced that their Montreal cable recycling facility has been awarded the Responsibly Produced Copper certification from The Copper Mark. This recognition demonstrates the copper industry's contribution to sustainable development and provides a comprehensive social and environmental assurance program for copper production. Nexans is the first rod fabricator to receive this award in North America.

Copper is a crucial part of the renewable energy transition as it is a primary component in electrification. As countries attempt to reach net-zero goals by adopting alternative energy – like solar and wind – and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, copper demand is expected to soar. Nexans forecasts the total copper consumption to reach 575,000 tons by the end of 2023 and continue to increase over the next few years. However, there is not enough new copper to meet this growing demand, ultimately putting the globe at risk of a shortage and slowing the renewables transition.

As a leader in metallurgical recycling, Nexans' facilities in France, Chile and Canada create an added 30% of wire by mixing copper cathode with recycled copper. The Group has four rod mills accounting for a total capacity of 600KMT of wire rod. The Montreal facility that received the award is the oldest in the group and produces nearly 230,000 tons of copper rod each year with 10% being composed of recycled copper. This amounts to 120,000km of Nexans' residential cable or 2,800km of Nexans' industrial cable.

"Our goal is to electrify the future, and this is made possible through designing and manufacturing cables that aid the world's energy transition. As demonstrated by our facilities in Lens, France, Montreal, Canada, and in Chile, Copper recycling is a key component to this goal, and we are thrilled to be recognized by an organization that shares our same values. We look forward to continuing our metallurgical recycling initiatives in the Montreal facility to create a more sustainable future," said Jerome Leroy, VP of Nexans Canada Business Unit.

Nexans first joined the Copper Mark as a partner organization and active Work Group Member in 2021 

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new era of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

Christopher Minardi

Tel.: +1 (929) 459-4530
[email protected] 

Emmanuel Guinot
[email protected] 

Investor Relations

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexans
https://twitter.com/Nexans_
https://www.facebook.com/NexansGroup/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHvxXmABSyRP7qZoexOcFng

SOURCE Nexans

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.