Nexen Tire's Partner Manchester City Becomes Champions of the 2017/18 English Premier League

Manchester City sealed this season's victory by winning 3-1 in its match against Tottenham Hotspur hosted at Wembley Stadium last Saturday, April 14. With five matches remaining, Manchester City becomes one of the quickest clubs in EPL history to clinch the trophy, matching the league record set by Manchester United in the 2000/01 season. This will be the third time that Manchester City has become the champions of the EPL Campaign, with all of its titles coming in the past six years.

"As the Official Tire Partner of Manchester City, we are thrilled with the news that the Club has already confirmed its English Premier League Champions title," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "It marks another great season for the Club's partner Nexen Tire, with Manchester City winning the English Premier League trophy and the Carabao Cup. We look forward to our continued strategic partnership with Manchester City to reach more fans globally and drive our brand awareness."

Nexen Tire will also release a congratulatory video featuring three of Manchester City's leading players -- Vincent Kompany, Ederson Moraes and Benjamin Mendy -- via company's social media channels, including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NEXENTIRE.GLOBAL/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/nexentireglobal).

Nexen Tire extended its multi-year partnership with Manchester City in March 2017, becoming the first ever Official Sleeve Partner in the EPL history. The company has been increasing its global brand awareness through this partnership and plans to continue its wide range of marketing efforts with the club.

Manchester City's EPL win will be officially celebrated on May 6, when the Club will lift its trophy at the match against Huddersfield Town. The Club's players have demonstrated unrivaled performance this season, including winning 18 straight matches, the longest consecutive win streak in EPL history. The team also won the Carabao Cup last February for the fifth time in the Club's history. Nexen Tire has accompanied Manchester City's victories as the team's Official Sleeve Partner, supporting and celebrating the Club's victories on the field.

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

