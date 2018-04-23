NexJ Addresses Opportunities for AI in Financial Services through Intelligent Customer Management

NexJ has been delivering rules-based intelligence in its product suite for more than 10 years, enabling some of the world's largest financial institutions to differentiate themselves through the delivery of personalized service and a superior customer experience. NexJ's Intelligent Customer Management suite comprises relationship management, process management, and data management products. The guiding principle behind every NexJ product is to deliver intelligent capabilities that empower bankers and advisors to save time, optimize customer value, and enhance client engagement. We are now progressively introducing machine learning and advanced AI to generate and operationalize deeper, more reliable insights from enterprise data.

NexJ's Intelligent Customer Management approach begins by integrating any data source, whether internal, such as back-office systems, or external, such as market data, into a comprehensive customer view. A sophisticated rules engine leverages this integration to automate time-consuming tasks and embed best practices into daily activities. For example, firms can use the rules engine to drive recommendations in real time and prompt for next best action.

This intelligent capability, coupled with consistent data, forms the foundation for future deep learning and the application of AI to key business tasks and ensuring regulatory compliance. For example, NexJ provides the capability to select the correct regulatory forms, prefill data from integrated systems and launch dynamic branching approval and follow-up workflows.

According to Ashley Globerman, Wealth Management Research Analyst at Celent, "The automated customization of client performance reports is a feature that separates NexJ from its competitors. Most CRM providers have only begun to add this capability to their roadmaps for 2019 and beyond."

"What our customers want is for their advisors to have an intuitive user experience that helps them work smarter and faster," said William M. Tatham, CEO of NexJ Systems. "Our newly added ability to support machine learning to deliver a cognitive application is an exciting step in the advancement of our industry-leading Intelligent Customer Management for financial services."

