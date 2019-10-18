NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at NAREIT's 2019 REITWorld Investor Forum

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance and Treasurer, Matt McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Matthew Goetz, NXRT's Senior VP-Investments and Asset Management, will be meeting with investors and others at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' REITWorld 2019 investor forum, to be held on November 12-14, 2019 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P.

