NEXT Biometrics Achieves Important Milestone for Contactless Smart Card Development

Earlier this month, NEXT smart card modules successfully performed biometric functions powered only by an ISO/IEC 14443 contactless reader. The testing also showed NEXT's large-area flexible sensors conducted these functions reliably and consistently. ISO/IEC 14443 is an international standard that defines contactless smart card interface and transmission protocols.

Meeting the necessary low-power requirements for securely processing biometric data wirelessly is one of the key technical issues that must be successfully addressed to build systems based on contactless smart card technology.

"We're extremely pleased with the progress our technical teams are making in smart cards," said Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. "Most observers agree that for security and convenience reasons, biometric contactless payment cards are the wave of the future in banking and other industries. While there is still much work to do, successfully performing biometric functions using our unique large-area fingerprint sensor technology operating on power harvested from a contactless reader, is a significant milestone and a great achievement."

NEXT has previously announced it intends to begin customer sampling of contact-based smart card modules using its fingerprint sensor technology sometime this quarter. The company is currently working with partners on contactless solutions and will be sampling them next year. The majority of existing customer projects are still contact-based and the contactless roll-out is consistent with the timing expected for adoption of contactless smart card technology in the industry.

About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (www.nextbiometrics.com) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai.

