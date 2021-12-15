Next-Generation Sequencing Market to grow by USD 2.47 bn | Increased Utilization of Next-Generation Sequencing Methods to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the next-generation sequencing market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.47 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - One of the key factors driving growth in the next-generation sequencing market is the i ncreased utilization of next-generation sequencing methods . Rapid developments in next-generation sequencing techniques and the creation of a human genome database have allowed vendors to offer rapid diagnostic services and the capability to diagnose mutations and disorders in human gene sequences. The next-generation sequencing techniques provide high processing speed and throughput that can generate a vast number of sequences with many applications in research, as well as in the diagnostic field. This has allowed the vendors to offer reliable genetic testing services and products using next-generation sequencing in the market, which will propel the market growth.

Market Challenges - The lack of clinical validation on direct-to-consumer genetic tests will be a major challenge for the next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period. The clinical validity of direct-to-consumer genetic tests has been consistently questioned due to the presence of limited scientific evidence. This negatively impacts the commercialization of pre-disposition tests. Direct-to-consumer tests incorporate single-gene testing by Sanger sequencing as it is the most cost-effective method for the study of inherited disorders with low phenotypic and genetic heterogeneity. With the rise in the levels of heterogeneity, it is more efficient to use next-generation sequencing panels to study multiple targets simultaneously.

The next-generation sequencing market report is segmented by Product (consumables and equipment) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Technavio market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Some Companies Mentioned

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.



Eurofins Scientific SE



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Illumina Inc.



Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings



Merck KGaA



PerkinElmer Inc.



QIAGEN NV



Takara Bio Inc.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

