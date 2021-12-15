Next-Generation Sequencing Market to grow by USD 2.47 bn | Increased Utilization of Next-Generation Sequencing Methods to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 15, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product (consumables and equipment) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for next-generation sequencing in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The advent of next-generation sequencing has reduced the cost of genome sequencing, an essential step in a gene expression study, which increased the demand for early diagnosis for diseases such as cancer in the region.
The potential growth difference for the next-generation sequencing market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.47 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - One of the key factors driving growth in the next-generation sequencing market is the increased utilization of next-generation sequencing methods. Rapid developments in next-generation sequencing techniques and the creation of a human genome database have allowed vendors to offer rapid diagnostic services and the capability to diagnose mutations and disorders in human gene sequences. The next-generation sequencing techniques provide high processing speed and throughput that can generate a vast number of sequences with many applications in research, as well as in the diagnostic field. This has allowed the vendors to offer reliable genetic testing services and products using next-generation sequencing in the market, which will propel the market growth.
- Market Challenges - The lack of clinical validation on direct-to-consumer genetic tests will be a major challenge for the next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period. The clinical validity of direct-to-consumer genetic tests has been consistently questioned due to the presence of limited scientific evidence. This negatively impacts the commercialization of pre-disposition tests. Direct-to-consumer tests incorporate single-gene testing by Sanger sequencing as it is the most cost-effective method for the study of inherited disorders with low phenotypic and genetic heterogeneity. With the rise in the levels of heterogeneity, it is more efficient to use next-generation sequencing panels to study multiple targets simultaneously.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
The next-generation sequencing market report is segmented by Product (consumables and equipment) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Technavio market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Aptamers Market -The aptamers market share is expected to increase by USD 1.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.70%. Download a free sample now!
Pharmacovigilance Market -The pharmacovigilance market share is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%.Download a free sample now!
|
Next-Generation Sequencing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.77%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.47 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article