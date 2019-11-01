Next Generation Storage Market in India | 2014-2018 Review & 2019-2024 Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Next Generation Storage Market By Storage System (DAS, NAS, Cloud Storage, Unified Storage, SAN, SDS), By Storage Architecture, By Storage Technology (Magnetic Storage; Solid State Storage & Others), By Vertical, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Next Generation Storage Market is Anticipated to Witness Single Digit Growth on Account of Growth in the Digital Data Volume.



The Indian next generation storage market is anticipated to witness single digit growth on account of growth in the digital data volume, thereby augmenting the need for the cost effective, reliable and secure methods to store data. Moreover, growing adoption of the software defined storage and solid-state drives are further promoting the growth of the next generation storage market across India during the forecast period.



The Indian next generation storage market can be segmented based on the storage system, storage architecture, storage technology, vertical and regional analysis. Based on the storage system, the market can be segmented into direct attached storage (DAS), network attached storage (NAS), cloud storage, unified storage, storage access network (SAN) and software defined storage (SDS).



Software defined storage segment is likely to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years due to features such as increasing flexibility, improving performance and low cost. In terms of storage architecture, the market can be bifurcated into file & object-based storage and block storage. Growing unstructured and structured data, in the form of pictures, audios, and other media from various enterprises is elevating the demand for file & object-based storage.



In terms of regional analysis, the Indian next generation storage market is segmented into north, south, east and west. On account of increasing smartphone users base and guidelines by RBI for the storage of data on local servers, the next generation storage market is poised to grow at an impressive rate in India in the coming years.



Major companies operating in the next generation storage market recorded high sale volumes in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well. List of major players operating in the Indian next generation storage market include Dell EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Private Limited, NetApp India Ltd., Hitachi India Pvt Ltd, IBM India Private Limited, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Pure Storage India Private Limited, Nutanix Technologies India Pvt Ltd., Fujitsu India Pvt., Ltd, etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian next generation storage market.

To classify and forecast the Indian next generation storage market based on storage system, storage architecture, storage technology, vertical, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian next generation storage market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian next generation storage market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Indian Next generation storage market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Next Generation Storage Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Storage System (Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud Storage, Unified Storage, Storage Access Network (SAN), Software Defined Storage (SDS))

5.2.2. By Storage Architecture (File and Object Based Storage; Block Storage)

5.2.3. By Storage Technology (Magnetic Storage; Solid State Storage; Others)

5.2.4. By Vertical (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Healthcare; Media; Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.2.6. By Region (East; West; North; South)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. South India Next Generation Storage Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Storage System (Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud Storage, Unified Storage, Storage Access Network (SAN), Software Defined Storage (SDS))

6.2.2. By Storage Technology (Magnetic Storage; Solid State Storage; Others)

6.2.3. By Vertical (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Healthcare; Media; Others)



7. West India Next Generation Storage Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Storage System (Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud Storage, Unified Storage, Storage Access Network (SAN), Software Defined Storage (SDS))

7.2.2. By Storage Technology (Magnetic Storage; Solid State Storage; Others)

7.2.3. By Vertical (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Healthcare; Media; Others)



8. North India Next Generation Storage Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Storage System (Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud Storage, Unified Storage, Storage Access Network (SAN), Software Defined Storage (SDS))

8.2.2. By Storage Technology (Magnetic Storage; Solid State Storage; Others)

8.2.3. By Vertical (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Healthcare; Media; Others)



9. East India Next Generation Storage Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Storage System (Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud Storage, Unified Storage, Storage Access Network (SAN), Software Defined Storage (SDS))

9.2.2. By Storage Technology (Magnetic Storage; Solid State Storage; Others)

9.2.3. By Vertical (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Healthcare; Media; Others)



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Dell EMC Corporation

14.2.2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Private Limited

14.2.3. NetApp India Ltd.

14.2.4. Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.5. IBM India Private Limited

14.2.6. Samsung electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.7. Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.8. Pure Storage India Private Limited

14.2.9. Nutanix Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.10. Fujitsu India Pvt. Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



15. Strategic Recommendations



