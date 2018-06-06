Next Horizon Eyewear Debuts 2018 Collection of High Performance Sunglasses for Sports Adventurers and Outdoor Enthusiasts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Horizon Eyewear, a designer and vendor of high performance sunglasses for active lifestyles, has debuted its highly anticipated collection for 2018. The current line includes three styles of designer sports sunglasses with an innovative design: the intriguingly oversize-profile lenses project above the frame rim, in curvy and sexy shapes inspired by the most beautiful elements in nature. All styles are available at www.nexthorizoneyewear.com.

Next Horizon Eyewear's Horizon I sunglasses and their three different lens styles, with Upper Yosemite Falls in the background. Next Horizon Eyewear's founder/designer Andrew Cochran, hiking the Yosemite Falls Trail wearing his Horizon I sunglasses with the Slope lenses.

Every sunglass order, regardless of lens style, includes three pairs of interchangeable lenses – gray, rose and clear tints. The lenses are made of light, strong polycarbonate (PC) and have a 9-base curve that wraps around the wearer's face. For visual acuity, they are decentered, placing the optical center directly in front of the wearer's eyes. All tints supply 100% protection against both UVA and UVB rays, have an anti-scratch coating for durability and an anti-reflection coating on the inner surface to eliminate glare when the sun is over the shoulder.

"Innovating the unique lens shapes of these sports wrap sunglasses has been a thrill for me," said Andrew Cochran, Owner of Next Horizon Eyewear. "The shapes reference powerful and beautiful natural imagery and the lens contours are not constrained by the frames, which creates a high fashion energy and sensual curvature that evoke the passion of the outdoors experience."

The Slope lenses feature attractive gradients that converge in the center, the dramatic lines creating a look that is powerful and sophisticated.





The Wave lenses crest at the midpoint to present a modern look that projects glamour and intrigue.





The Mesa lenses swell seductively, providing extra protection and a flattering silhouette with a vintage feel.

The Horizon I sunglasses frames are in glossy black Grilamid® TR 90 polymer, a strong, flexible, low density material with high resistance to UV and chemical damage. All orders include a soft carrying case, lens cleaning cloth and lens interchange instructions. Next Horizon Eyewear sunglasses carry a manufacturer's lifetime warranty.

"If you're active outdoors, a quality pair of sunglasses can make all the difference in comfort and how you enjoy yourself," said Cochran. "The Horizon I sunglasses with Slope, Wave or Mesa lenses blend decorative style with highly functional performance that's perfect for hiking, jogging, biking, climbing, sports, water recreation or anything else."

For more information about Next Horizon Eyewear, including news on special offers and new products, please visit the company website at www.nexthorizoneyewear.com.

About Next Horizon Eyewear

Next Horizon Eyewear sunglasses were created by the company's founder, Andrew Cochran. Andrew was an architecture student living in the shadow of the magnificent Sierra Nevada mountains, when he discovered his passion for design could be combined with a love of the natural forms and elements found in nature. This became the inspiration for Next Horizon Eyewear sunglasses, which Andrew is now sharing with the world. Next Horizon Eyewear is headquartered in Sonora, California and has vendor relationships and customers around the United States.

