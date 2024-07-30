Next Level Burger Wins Best Fast-Food Chain in the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards

Next Level Burger (NLB), America's first 100% plant-based burger joint chain, is the winner of the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards contest for best fast-food chain. The plant-based powerhouse beat out conventional brands in the national contest, proving consumers' appetites for sustainable, healthy alternatives.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Level Burger (NLB), America's first 100% plant-based burger joint chain, is the winner of the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards contest for best fast-food chain.

The top ten winners in the contest are as follows:

Next Level Burger

Whataburger

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chick-Fil-A

Jersey Mike's

Zaxby's

In-and-Out Burger

Popeyes

Firehouse Subs

Culver's

Next Level Burger was the only 100% plant-based brand nominated by Newsweek's expert panel for the contest, and winners were decided on by votes from the public.

"The fact that our 10-unit vegan restaurant chain was able to beat out chains with thousands of units and global brand presence is an incredible honor," says Matt de Gruyter, co-founder and CEO of NLB and Veggie Grill by Next Level. "For us, the significance of this win is even deeper, as it shows that consumers are becoming more aware of the footprint of their food choices. This is the story of forward-thinking stewardship and sustainability – for ourselves, our planet and the sentient beings we share it with. At NLB, we believe the future is bright, but that it's up to all of us to make sure of it."

NLB and Veggie Grill by Next Level currently have a combined 25 locations nationwide, making them the largest wholly owned plant-based restaurant group in the world, with plans for additional expansion in the coming years.

About Next Level Burger

Next Level Burger (NLB) is America's first 100% plant-based burger joint chain, redefining the classic all-American burger experience with truly next level burgers, chik'n, fries and shakes. Next Level Burger's commitment to fighting climate change by serving burgers for a better world and developing an animal-free supply chain means every menu item features responsibly sourced, non-GMO ingredients and all-organic veggies. In 2024, Next Level Burger acquired Veggie Grill, forming the largest wholly owned vegan restaurant company in North America. NLB has 10 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Texas, Colorado and New York, with more on the way. For more information about Next Level Burger, please visit NextLevelBurger.com.

About Veggie Grill by Next Level

Veggie Grill by Next Level is a fast-casual chain serving 100% plant-based fare made with all-organic veggies and wholesome, responsibly sourced ingredients. Good for you, animals and the planet, the menu includes burgers and sandwiches, bowls, wraps, salads, burritos, desserts, shareables and more. Veggie Grill by Next Level is committed to real sustainability, meaningful careers and living wages. Founded in 2006 and acquired by Next Level Burger – America's first 100% plant-based burger joint chain – in 2024, Veggie Grill and Next Level Burger comprise the largest wholly owned vegan restaurant company in North America with 25 locations across the country. Veggie Grill by Next Level has 15 locations in California, Oregon, Washington and Massachusetts. For more information about Veggie Grill by Next Level, please visit VeggieGrill.com.

Media Contact

B Public Relations, Next Level Burger, 1 303-658-0605, [email protected], https://www.nextlevelburger.com/

SOURCE Next Level Burger