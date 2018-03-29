NFHS Network names SlingStudio 'Official Video Production Technology' Partner

"The desire from high schools to livestream student events has never been stronger, but doing so is out of reach for many due to the high cost and video production complexities," said Mark Koski, NFHS Network CEO. "Our endorsement means NFHS members can confidently adopt the SlingStudio platform to easily produce and livestream HD video without breaking their annual budgets."

Starting at $999, SlingStudio lets users of all skill levels record, monitor and edit four HD video inputs from up to 10 connected cameras, camcorders, smartphones and drones. SlingStudio can also output live video to streaming services like the NFHS Network, Facebook Live, YouTube and other RTMP destinations, while simultaneously recording to a USB hard drive, USB SSD or SD card for post-production.

"Part of what makes SlingStudio a compelling video solution for high schools is its intuitive user interface," said Janet Gipson, vice president of sales & marketing at Sling Media. "The SlingStudio app is a visual, touch-based experience that allows students to take control of the video production process – all they need is an iPad and our system to begin recording, editing and livestreaming within minutes."

Additional SlingStudio product features include the ability to incorporate real-time scores, instant-program replay, event stats, rosters, sponsor logos and lower-third graphics, with software updates added regularly. To simplify the video setup process, SlingStudio incorporates robust wireless technology that connects cameras from distances up to 300 feet – making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor sports and performance venues.

High school administrators, coaches and teachers can demo the SlingStudio experience at the NFHS summer and winter meetings (June 28 – July 2 and Jan. 3 – 6, 2019), as well as at the annual National Athletic Directors Conference, Dec. 15 – 18, 2018.

About the NFHS Network:

The NFHS Network, now in its fifth year of covering high school sports events through its digital network at www.NFHSNetwork.com, is a joint venture between the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), its member state high school associations and PlayOn! Sports. The NFHS Network celebrates and showcases the unique accomplishments of high school students, including the student-athletes participating in 27 different sporting events and the student broadcasters from schools around the country that produce events through the School Broadcast Program. The NFHS is located in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. PlayOn! Sports is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the nation's largest high school sports media company.

About Sling Media:

Sling Media empowers video producers and consumers with its video capture, compression and delivery technologies. A wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH), Sling Media L.L.C. is behind the groundbreaking SlingStudio multi-camera production system that changes how directors, of all skill levels, can think about creating and sharing professional-grade video content. Affordable and portable, SlingStudio makes it simple to wirelessly connect multiple cameras to record, monitor, edit and broadcast HD video in real time. Since 2004, Sling Media has been a leading provider of multiscreen smart TV solutions embraced by both consumers and television service providers. Visit www.MySlingStudio.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfhs-network-names-slingstudio-official-video-production-technology-partner-300621729.html

SOURCE Sling Media L.L.C.

Related Links

http://www.myslingstudio.com

