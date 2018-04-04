NGCodec Demonstrates the Highest Compression Efficiency Live H.265/HEVC Encoder and adds VP9 Support at NAB 2018

Modern compression technologies such as VP9 and HEVC have required substantial investments in software and infrastructure. These technologies can now be implemented with economic and technical advantages, better justifying migration costs. NGCodec has pioneered low latency video encoding on programmable FPGA processors. Incredibly, each Amazon F1 instance powered by NGCodec replaces 20 C4 instances running open source encoders. This efficiency dramatically lowers the footprint required for broadcast quality live streaming.

Traditionally customers had to live with much lower visual quality (VQ) for live content vs. video-on-demand (VoD). Advance compression required powerful processors and was unable to meet 60 frames-per-second live broadcast requirements. Today, NGCodec delivers the best VQ even for live content by leveraging FPGA instances which are now available in many public data centers. The NGCodec VP9 and HEVC encoders support adaptive bitrate encoding allowing each encoder to simultaneously encode up to 32 multi-resolution streams to maximize efficiency for MPEG-DASH and HLS streaming.

NGCodec is demonstrating their live broadcast quality solutions on the floor of NAB 2018 using the Advantech VEGA-4000 FPGA compute node utilizing Xilinx FPGA. "We are excited to see emerging applications such as NGCodec's high performance video encoders on the Advantech VEGA-4000," said Brian Carr, Product Strategist and Marketing Director at Advantech Video Solutions Division. "Deploying reconfigurable FPGA technology for live video broadcast has never been easier for broadcasters and video streaming platforms."

"We have developed VP9 encoding with the same performance as HEVC for live broadcast applications," said the company's new VP of Engineering, Brian Angell. "With over 5 years devoted to the development of our high performance cloud video encoders, NGCodec offers the highest performance encoding solution available in a public cloud with a 10X reduction in encoding costs."

About NGCodec Inc.



NGCodec® has been in passionate pursuit of next generation video compression since 2012. With the support of investors including Xilinx, NGCodec's agile startup team has created Reality Codec™, a compressor-decompressor technology optimized for ultra-low latency, high-quality applications. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, NGCodec leverages FPGA acceleration in the Cloud to lower encoding costs by 10x over traditional CPU encoders. Learn more at www.ngcodec.com.

