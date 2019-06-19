NHL: Follicular Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis 2019-2026: Medical Hematologists and Hemato-Oncologists Sheds Light on Prescribing Trends

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NHL: Follicular Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis (FL) to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is an indolent subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is the second most common type of NHL after diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and accounts for more than 20% of all NHL cases. The disease is staged based on the percentage of large cells occurring within the malignant B lymphocytes. Low grades of FL are generally characterized by slow progression of the disease. Patients can be managed successfully to prolong remission times and extend survival, but the disease is mostly incurable. In contrast, higher grades of FL tend to become more aggressive in nature and require timely treatment.

Recent events and opinion

Driven by approvals of new drugs in later lines, the follicular lymphoma market is set to reach $3.9bn in value by 2026.

in value by 2026. The author's survey of 223 medical hematologists and hemato-oncologists sheds light on prescribing trends in follicular lymphoma.

Incident cases of the three major subtypes of NHL will increase by at least a quarter over the forecast period.

Branded drugs Rituxan and Treanda/Bendeka will continue to be crucial to the treatment paradigm.

Drug development in follicular lymphoma predominately targets the relapsed/refractory setting.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (Published on 30 January 2019)

Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Aliqopa

Product Profile (Late Stage): Betalutin

Product Profile: Copiktra

Product Profile: Gazyva

Product Profile (Late Stage): Incb050465

Product Profile (Late Stage): Imbruvica

Product Profile (Late Stage): Kymriah

Product Profile (Late Stage): Revlimid

Product Profile: Rituxan

Product Profile: Treanda/Bendeka

Product Profile (Late Stage): Yescarta

Product Profile: Zevalin

Product Profile: Zydelig

Product Profile (Late Stage): Lisocabtagene Maraleucel

Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Umbralisib

Product Profile (Late Stage): Zanubrutinib



TREATMENT: FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (Published on 30 January 2019)

Overview

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (Published on 30 January 2019)

Overview

Product Overview

Product Profile: Aliqopa

Product Profile: Copiktra

Product Profile: Gazyva

Product Profile: Rituxan

Product Profile: Treanda/Bendeka

Product Profile: Zevalin

Product Profile: Zydelig



PIPELINE: FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (Published on 30 January 2019)

Overview

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Betalutin

Product Profile (Late Stage): Incb050465

Product Profile (Late Stage): Imbruvica

Product Profile (Late Stage): Kymriah

Product Profile (Late Stage): Revlimid

Product Profile (Late Stage): Yescarta

Product Profile (Late Stage): Lisocabtagene Maraleucel

Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Umbralisib

Product Profile (Late Stage): Zanubrutinib



