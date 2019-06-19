NHL: Follicular Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis 2019-2026: Medical Hematologists and Hemato-Oncologists Sheds Light on Prescribing Trends
Jun 19, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NHL: Follicular Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis (FL) to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Follicular lymphoma (FL) is an indolent subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is the second most common type of NHL after diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and accounts for more than 20% of all NHL cases. The disease is staged based on the percentage of large cells occurring within the malignant B lymphocytes. Low grades of FL are generally characterized by slow progression of the disease. Patients can be managed successfully to prolong remission times and extend survival, but the disease is mostly incurable. In contrast, higher grades of FL tend to become more aggressive in nature and require timely treatment.
Recent events and opinion
- Driven by approvals of new drugs in later lines, the follicular lymphoma market is set to reach $3.9bn in value by 2026.
- The author's survey of 223 medical hematologists and hemato-oncologists sheds light on prescribing trends in follicular lymphoma.
- Incident cases of the three major subtypes of NHL will increase by at least a quarter over the forecast period.
- Branded drugs Rituxan and Treanda/Bendeka will continue to be crucial to the treatment paradigm.
- Drug development in follicular lymphoma predominately targets the relapsed/refractory setting.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (Published on 30 January 2019)
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Aliqopa
Product Profile (Late Stage): Betalutin
Product Profile: Copiktra
Product Profile: Gazyva
Product Profile (Late Stage): Incb050465
Product Profile (Late Stage): Imbruvica
Product Profile (Late Stage): Kymriah
Product Profile (Late Stage): Revlimid
Product Profile: Rituxan
Product Profile: Treanda/Bendeka
Product Profile (Late Stage): Yescarta
Product Profile: Zevalin
Product Profile: Zydelig
Product Profile (Late Stage): Lisocabtagene Maraleucel
Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Umbralisib
Product Profile (Late Stage): Zanubrutinib
TREATMENT: FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (Published on 30 January 2019)
Overview
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (Published on 30 January 2019)
Overview
Product Overview
Product Profile: Aliqopa
Product Profile: Copiktra
Product Profile: Gazyva
Product Profile: Rituxan
Product Profile: Treanda/Bendeka
Product Profile: Zevalin
Product Profile: Zydelig
PIPELINE: FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA (Published on 30 January 2019)
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Betalutin
Product Profile (Late Stage): Incb050465
Product Profile (Late Stage): Imbruvica
Product Profile (Late Stage): Kymriah
Product Profile (Late Stage): Revlimid
Product Profile (Late Stage): Yescarta
Product Profile (Late Stage): Lisocabtagene Maraleucel
Product Profile (Late Stage): Ublituximab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Umbralisib
Product Profile (Late Stage): Zanubrutinib
