NHL: Follicular Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis (FL) to 2026

Disease Overview

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is an indolent subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is the second most common type of NHL after diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and accounts for more than 20% of all NHL cases. The disease is staged based on the percentage of large cells occurring within the malignant B lymphocytes. Low grades of FL are generally characterized by slow progression of the disease. Patients can be managed successfully to prolong remission times and extend survival, but the disease is mostly incurable. In contrast, higher grades of FL tend to become more aggressive in nature and require timely treatment.







Recent events and opinion



Driven by approvals of new drugs in later lines, the follicular lymphoma market is set to reach $3.9bn in value by 2026.

Datamonitor Healthcare's survey of 223 medical hematologists and hemato-oncologists sheds light on prescribing trends in follicular lymphoma.

Incident cases of the three major subtypes of NHL will increase by at least a quarter over the forecast period.

Branded drugs Rituxan and Treanda/Bendeka will continue to be crucial to the treatment paradigm.

Drug development in follicular lymphoma predominately targets the relapsed/refractory setting.



