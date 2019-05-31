Nicholas Fuzer, Gary King and BuzzFeed Implicated in New Lawsuit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callagy Law, PC, which has previously obtained two Top 100 National Jury Verdicts, including the largest jury verdict in the state of Arizona in 2016, filed a lawsuit on behalf of Analay Souza Campos against Nicholas Fuzer for violations of Ms. Campos' right to privacy and in violation of Florida's Security of Communications Act codified at Fla. Stat. Ann. § 934.03.

"We can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch as these media entertainment and data companies leave a trail of victims in their path," said Sean Callagy, Founder and President of Callagy Law. "Ms. Campos had every right to the expectation that she was at a private and safe event where she could open up her soul. Sadly, as the complaint alleges, Nicholas Fuzer, working in concert with BuzzFeed and Gary King, recklessly tossed aside her right to privacy and distorted the truth so that BuzzFeed could use her as their poster child of an "abuse victim" who was "berated" by Mr. Robbins, which is absolutely false."

According to the lawsuit, Nicholas Fuzer was working in concert with the online entertainment media and data company, BuzzFeed, and Gary King, a former employee of RRI, who became obsessed with Mr. Robbins and blamed him for unfortunate events that happened in his life, secretly and illegally recorded Ms. Campos, gave that audio to BuzzFeed, who then released it to the whole world.

The complaint goes on to allege that BuzzFeed and its founder Jonah Peretti, have a history of fabricating facts and statements. BuzzFeed's Katie J.M. Baker, one of the authors of the article referencing Ms. Campos, and Ben Smith, its Editor-in-Chief, are currently being sued for making defamatory statements in an action currently pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division (Jones, et al. v. BuzzFeed, Inc., et al., Docket No.: 19-cv-00403).

According to the complaint, Ms. Campos, along with other "sources" in the BuzzFeed stories, have similar claims - BuzzFeed asked her to relate her experience and she had told them it was a powerful, transformative and positive experience. BuzzFeed told her that they would use her experience for a positive purpose only.

The lawsuit further alleges that the audio, which was deceptively-edited, to meet their narrative and referred to her – and others – as mere "supplicants," meaning a fervently religious person who asks god for something, in Mr. Robbins "thrall," meaning in the state of servitude or submission to him. Moreover, the complaint alleges that BuzzFeed never told Analay they would use the audio they obtained in the article or that it would be edited. When she saw how the article was written, she asked Jane Bradley of BuzzFeed not to use her in the article or as an example. She asked to speak with Ms. Bradley's supervisor and asked them not to use her in their article – but they did anyway.

Ms. Campos and Mr. Robbins have already been judged by the court of public opinion based on audio recordings which were illegally intercepted, deceptively edited, and unlawfully disclosed by Defendant Nicholas Fuzer to BuzzFeed, the complaint further alleges.

"What we seek is simple, we must set the record straight about Ms. Campos' positive experience with Mr. Robbins, her unwillingness to become the poster child BuzzFeed so desperately wants her to be as someone who was 'berated' by Mr. Robbins and to protect Ms. Campos and her family's right to privacy," said Mr. Callagy about the complaint.

Click https://callagylaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/campos-vs-fuzer-complaint.pdf to view the full complaint.

