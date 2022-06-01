Nick Cannon to Bring National Student Competition to Queens, New York

NEW YORK , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Cannon Foundation, Inc., in collaboration with Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs within public schools nationwide, will bring its 7th Annual National America's Teen Mogul (ATM) Competition to Southeast Queens, NY. Previous ATM pitch competitions have been held in San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago, DC, Miami, and Charlotte. The ATM pitch competition, which is open to youth nationwide, is designed to expose youth ages 12 to 19 to global career and entrepreneurship opportunities available in the growing middle-skill job sectors. A recent commissioned report revealed that growing job sectors in NYC include Health Care and Information and Communication Technologies. The ATM pitch competition will encourage students to explore global opportunities across all high-demand sectors. The event will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Excelsior Preparatory High School Auditorium on the Springfield Gardens Campus, 143-10 Springfield Blvd, Queens, NY 11413.

"I am truly inspired by the collective community support for this event and excited about this wonderful opportunity to teach and expose Southeast Queens youth to the myriad of career and entrepreneurship opportunities available in the global economy," said Nick Cannon. As a product of the public school system, I feel a sense of responsibility to give back, motivate others to give, and to replicate our national model in New York."

The annual ATM pitch competition connects business partners with students and teachers to develop a strong foundation for the economic future for the nation. Students present business ventures and products they produce and business problems they solve in collaboration with members of the local business community. Past project examples include biomedical solutions, game design apps, automotive innovations, photographic art and robotics. Industry professionals volunteer to be mentors, guest speakers, business partners and advisors for the students. The event schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. – Onsite press interviews.

– Onsite press interviews. 9:30 to 10:30 – Top student teams nationwide present business ventures to Nick Cannon and other industry judges in a Shark Tank format.

and other industry judges in a Shark Tank format. 10:45 to 11:15 – Check presentation and awards ceremony with Nick Cannon presenting.

presenting. 12:00 to 2:00 – Meet & Greet at Sugar Factory Restaurant, Resorts World, Queens, NY (Invitation Only).

"Wells Fargo is a proud sponsor of this event because we understand how essential financial education, entrepreneurship and innovation are to a growing and thriving economy," said Catherine Domenech, Vice President, New York Community Relations at Wells Fargo. "By supporting the Nick Cannon Foundation and its students, we are helping to play a key role in ensuring the next generation of innovators and community leaders have access to the resources they need to be successful."

Panelist/Judges include Nick Cannon, Chairman/CEO, Nick Cannon Foundation, Inc., and Founder/CEO, NCredible Entertainment; Catherine Domenech, Vice President, New York Community Relations, Wells Fargo; Marc Alessi, Executive Director, Business Incubator Association of New York State; Alex Guzman, Rochdale Village Supermarket Chain Owner/Entrepreneur, Former Vice President, National Supermarket Association.

"It's critical we create sustainable opportunities for today's young people to explore careers in Career and Technical Education and middle-skilled employment," said NYC Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers. "As an HBCU graduate as well, I applaud Nick Cannon and the Nick Cannon Foundation for its commitment to providing entrepreneurial opportunities that expose our youth to a wide variety of professional experiences."

In addition to the generous support of Nick Cannon, the ATM Competition is sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), and Sugar Factory Restaurant. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

