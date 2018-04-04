Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game "Star Stable Online" To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World

"I'm so excited my brand-new single "Every Girl's a Super Girl" is debuting exclusively in Star Stable, and it's so crazy to see myself as an avatar," said Siwa. "Most of all, I'm so happy that we're showing girls around the world to find their voice and stay true to themselves."

"JoJo embodies the vision for Star Stable because of her confidence, inner strength, and desire to make the world a better place for tweens and teens," said Taina Malén, chief marketing officer of Star Stable Entertainment. "JoJo is a great addition to the Star Stable family and an amazing role model for our players. Together, we share the same mission to empower girls throughout the world."

"We are thrilled to partner with Star Stable for this cross-platform program that leverages the power of our brands' global reach with JoJo's brand-new single "Every Girl's a Super Girl" to spread a positive message," said Jennifer Tracy, senior vice president, Nickelodeon Velocity Marketing and Creative.

JoJo's avatar will make a limited, 14-week appearance in Star Stable Online through August 15. Current and potential players are encouraged to visit starstable.com to explore or create an account to enter the magical world of Jorvik and interact with JoJo's avatar.

Star Stable players can interact with JoJo's avatar in several ways:

Hear "Every Girl's a Super Girl" before it's released worldwide: Star Stable players will be the first to sing along to the brand-new single on April 11, 2018 – two weeks before it is released worldwide. Co-written by JoJo Siwa , the song highlights the power of girls "standing up for each other."

Star Stable players will be the first to sing along to the brand-new single on – two weeks before it is released worldwide. Co-written by , the song highlights the power of girls "standing up for each other." Join JoJo's Dance Party: JoJo's avatar can be found in the Star Stable Disco performing a dance choreographed for Star Stable players to enjoy. In the Disco, Star Stable players can break from their riding adventures. This is the only place in the game designed just for the girls to gather – connecting with old friends and making new friends, while listening to JoJo's latest song and learning her fun dance moves.

JoJo's avatar can be found in the Star Stable Disco performing a dance choreographed for Star Stable players to enjoy. In the Disco, Star Stable players can break from their riding adventures. This is the only place in the game designed just for the girls to gather – connecting with old friends and making new friends, while listening to JoJo's latest song and learning her fun dance moves. Get the signature JoJo look: Players can get JoJo's famous look with a high ponytail and colorful, oversized bow. Star Stable players also can purchase JoJo-inspired merchandise including dresses, T-shirts and pants for their avatars (and horses) to wear as they interact with JoJo's avatar and explore Jorvik.

Star Stable is an online multi-player adventure game that encourages girls to work together to solve problems and complete challenges while exploring the fantasy world of Jorvik from horseback. There are more than 14 million registered Star Stable players from 182 countries, and now these players can interact with JoJo as her avatar enters the fantasy world, and becomes an integral part of the game.

Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is a social media sensation with more than 6.5 million followers on Instagram, almost 16 million followers on Musical.ly and six million subscribers on YouTube. Her music video, "Boomerang," released in May 2016, currently has 490 million views and is RIAA-certified platinum. In addition to being signed to an overall talent agreement with Nickelodeon, JoJo has a global line of consumer products including her signature bows, accessories, apparel, toys, arts and crafts, cosmetics, home goods, bedding and party supplies. In spite of her early successes, JoJo's priorities remain rooted in her Nebraskan/mid-western upbringing and grounded family values. An ambassador of anti-bullying, JoJo continues to be a prominent and relatable role model for her countless fans, with the strength and power in her message of celebrating individuality, keeping strong in the face of adversity and never giving up.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids' basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

About Star Stable Online

Star Stable is an online multi-player adventure game that encourages girls to work together to solve problems and complete challenges while exploring the fantasy world of Jorvik from horseback. This online 3D game world was built for girls ages 8-16 with a passion for horses and adventure and is the fastest growing horse game in the world with more than 14 million registered users and growing. Star Stable is played in 182 countries and has been translated into 14 languages. The Star Stable game is owned, developed and operated by Star Stable Entertainment AB, based in Stockholm, a hub for global startups and gaming phenomes.

