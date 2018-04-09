Nicotine And Tobacco Scientists Face Unique Career Opportunities And Challenges

Graduates receiving training in nicotine and tobacco sciences, including those in masters and doctoral programs, face increasing education costs and student loan debt, limits on federal funding for research, and challenges in finding employment. Further, there is growing awareness that the number of graduates from science-focused doctoral programs exceeds the availability of permanent academic positions. As a result, many highly trained scientists that aim to find a career in academia might consider alternative career options. This is occurring at a time when the field is changing rapidly and new opportunities in government and industry are emerging. Career planning for early career scientists may encompass a combination of opportunities accessible through academic, government and private stakeholders in nicotine and tobacco science, but numerous challenges exist (training-related, logistical, ethical). The authors present a variety of resources available to trainees to help understand the extent of potential opportunities and capitalize on training and career exploration.

"This is the first paper to discuss the unique issues facing scientists trained in nicotine and tobacco science as they try to navigate the rapidly changing career landscape," said Bethea (Annie) Kleykamp, Ph.D., the lead author on the commentary. "Understanding these changes and their implications will help trainees and early career professionals to better identify a career path that best aligns with their hard-earned skillsets and the needs of nicotine and tobacco science."

About PinneyAssociates

PinneyAssociates is a pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare consulting company that helps their clients to reduce their regulatory risk and enhance the commercial and public health value of their life sciences products. PinneyAssociates consults with pharmaceutical companies that market a wide variety of prescription and over-the-counter medications. PinneyAssociates' experts have extensive expertise in abuse-deterrent drug formulation evaluation, abuse potential assessment, as well as pharmaceutical risk management, Rx-to-OTC switch, and tobacco harm reduction.

Rethinking the Career Landscape for Nicotine and Tobacco Trainees and Early Career Professionals. Bethea A. Kleykamp, Cassandra D. Gipson, Olivia M. Maynard, Jorien L. Treuer, and Jason A. Oliver. 2018. April 5. https://doi.org/10.1093/ntr/nty041

