Nielsen CGA Announces Launch Of Check-Level Data For Chain And Independent Bars And Restaurants In The U.S.

Building onto Nielsen's on-premise and off-premise measurement services, Nielsen CGA's CLIP data will allow marketers to analyze on-premise sales of alcohol beverages down to check-level transactions. The first phase of Nielsen CGA's CLIP data launch will cover alcohol-based drink sales. Coverage for non-alcoholic offerings, such as soft drinks, energy and food, are planned for future offerings. Currently composed of 4,000 locations, with commercial commitments already in place to grow this to at least 8,000 outlets by the end of 2018, Nielsen CGA's CLIP dataset is the only, commercially available source of this type of rich, granular, on-premise data.

With check-level insights, Nielsen CGA is able to help clients better understand the dynamics of their brand's sales throughout the day in key channels and markets. While consumer- or person-level data is never revealed, Nielsen CGA CLIP data will enable companies to gain purchase insights such as: average value of checks when their brands are purchased, the relationship of their brands to others and how their brands perform on key occasions such as at Happy Hour or even national events such as St Patrick's Day, Super Bowl Sunday, etc. This dataset also enhances Nielsen's Advanced Analytics and Consulting practice capabilities, furthering the ability to assess the best promotion strategy, assortment optimization and the incrementality impacts of specific in-outlet activities for clients. Together with Nielsen's Marketing Mix team, Nielsen CGA is working to fold this type of data into Nielsen's leading marketing mix analysis, an industry first within the on-premise market.

"The on premise has never been more dynamic or competitive," says Scott Elliott, SVP of Nielsen CGA. "For marketers, knowing what is bought alongside their brands, what time of day their brand/category is purchased, how their brands perform on key events and key day parts are all crucial insights to navigating today's marketplace. With this unrivaled market intelligence, and with a broader, total consumer mindset, brand marketers will be better positioned to make data-fueled decisions to know what the best next step forward could be."



The launch of the CLIP dataset, which is available now, adds to Nielsen CGA's already strong portfolio of On Premise solutions including OPM (On Premise Measurement), OPUS (On-Premise User Survey) and KAST (Key Account Sales Tool).

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

ABOUT CGA

CGA Strategy Ltd is the data and research consultancy of choice for the out-of- home food and drinks market, specialising in market measurement, consumer research and location planning. What sets CGA apart is its unique ability to access the three key types of data (supply, demand and consumer) and then triangulate this data to provide the most complete and accurate picture of anyone in the out-of- home sector. From its offices in Manchester, U.K., and Chicago, U.S., CGA experts work with many of the world's biggest consumer brands, including drinks manufacturers, consumer brand owners, food suppliers and wholesalers as well as pub, bar and restaurant retailers and government entities. Founded in 1992, CGA's mission is to use its phenomenal data and expert insight of the leisure industry to give these brands the competitive edge, and get them where they want to be, faster. To learn more, visit: www.cga.co.uk.

