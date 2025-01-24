Nifty Gateway Studio and Sam Spratt Present Masquerade -- An Interactive Onchain Creative Experience

Continuing the Legacy of The Monument Game, Masquerade Explores New Possibilities in Art, Technology, and Community Engagement

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nifty Gateway Studio ("NGS"), a Gemini company, and Sam Spratt , acclaimed digital artist, today unveil Masquerade , an interactive, onchain experience that builds upon Sam's intricate world and game of Observation, called The Monument Game. More than just a game, Masquerade is an evolving, dynamic experience that blends art, culture, and technology, rooted in community building. This chapter redefines how creators and audiences can interact with and build upon digital art, offering a deeper level of engagement and interaction through the art itself.

"Masquerade is a true embodiment of our mission at Nifty Gateway Studio to empower artists like Sam Spratt to bring their most ambitious visions to life, while enabling their audiences to become co-creators in the process," said Tara Harris, Head of NGS. "NGS redefines the limits of creativity and we challenge traditional norms to inspire a new era of artistic expression and exploration. With Masquerade, we're not just creating an experience, but a living, breathing work of art where every participant's voice and contribution is etched into the canvas, transforming how we experience and shape art indefinitely."

How Masquerade Works

Masquerade introduces a unique experience, centered around three key components:

The Masks : There are 613 Masks of Luci, digital works that allow holders to participate in observation, discourse, and revision. Each Mask is an integral piece of the puzzle, unlocking access to the interactive phases of the game. To ensure a true, intimate experience, the number of active participants will not exceed the number of Masks issued.

: There are 613 Masks of Luci, digital works that allow holders to participate in observation, discourse, and revision. Each Mask is an integral piece of the puzzle, unlocking access to the interactive phases of the game. To ensure a true, intimate experience, the number of active participants will not exceed the number of Masks issued. The Canvas : The world of Masquerade, the 1 of 1 foundational artwork, serves as the canvas upon which the game will unfold. This piece serves as the backdrop for all participants to engage with.

: The world of Masquerade, the 1 of 1 foundational artwork, serves as the canvas upon which the game will unfold. This piece serves as the backdrop for all participants to engage with. The Objective: Through these components, participants make observations, refine them, and contribute to the ongoing discourse, ultimately shaping the artwork through collective participation. The Council of Luci, an anonymous select group of Spratt's patrons, will deliberate the most unique and compelling written contributions and select three winners who will each receive one of the three highest Masks of Luci, carefully selected by Sam, one for creation (observation), one for destruction (discussion), and one for balance (revision).

Spratt took the industry by force when he introduced the world to his first set of episodic pieces, LUCI , which has generated over $6.3 million USD in primary sales and over $6 million USD in additional secondary volume. The Monument Game, one of the 9 chapters of LUCI and the first game of Observation, was showcased in Spratt's first solo exhibition, held alongside the 2024 Venice Biennale, where thousands of participants were invited to play and leave observations.

For Masquerade, Sam developed a custom-built AI tool that combines drawing, painting, poetry, generative code, nodes, communal networks, and training data to create a digital studio of "clones" of Sam's hands. Rather than simply generating random outputs, the AI serves as an extension of the artist, learning from past works and brushstrokes to recreate intricate, personalized objects. The tool moves as he moves with his strengths and flaws intact, allowing for the creation of complex, large-scale collections with precision and depth. This hybrid and humanistic toolset is a hyper-controlled and hand-made dialog between man and machine. As Sam puts it, "I do not have interest in having something dream for me, they're my dreams. But I do have a desire to embrace what a human is evolving into and fight to preserve a time-irrelevant tension. What we are currently capable of, and what we believe we one day may be."

Technical Innovations: NGS' Pan-and-Zoom Feature

NGS has developed a groundbreaking smart pan-and-zoom feature that allows participants to dive deep into Spratt's intricate artwork. With this feature, users can zoom into specific details and characters, exploring the artwork in a way that's both interactive and immersive. Participants can leave their observations directly on the artwork, permanently preserving their thoughts onchain for future generations to view.

Masquerade's Key Dates

January 23, 2025: Masquerade Site Launches

February 4, 2025: Phased Mask Sales Begin

February 21, 2025: Masquerade Participation Begins (Observation, Discourse, Revision)

March 13, 2025: Winners Announced and Masks Revealed

Further information on how to participate in Masquerade can be found here . A select number of Masks will be made available for purchase to the public at 2.56 ETH through a public drawing opening on February 18, 2025.

About Nifty Gateway Studio

Nifty Gateway Studio ("NGS") is a full-service digital production studio specializing in creating immersive, onchain social entertainment and creative experiences. NGS partners with leading creators and brands to develop innovative projects that enhance the value and longevity of their intellectual property. By offering cutting-edge onchain technology, financial backing, and promotional resources, NGS helps bring bold ideas to life. Recognized for its high-profile collaborations, NGS has worked with renowned artists such as Sam Spratt, Refik Anadol, BEEPLE, PAK, and Daniel Arsham, as well as iconic brands like Samsung, Playboy, and Starbucks. Nifty Gateway Studio, formerly Nifty Gateway, was acquired by Gemini Trust Company Founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2018.

About Sam Spratt

Sam Spratt creates from rupture. The pursuit of redemption through solidity–to chart a path forward from past missteps. His current body of work, a series of digital paintings: Luci (pronounced. Loo - See) follows the infinite story of pilgrimage and serves as a refracted self-portrait of the artist - each piece: a confession, a conversation, and a joke at our own expense. Through the process of palingenesis, this episodic body of work serves as guides and warnings for the atomized individual exiting dissociation and attempting to connect, grow, and thrive in an escalating network. Sam lives in the United States of America and works out of his studio in New York City. His artwork has found homes in games, films, music, books, comics, magazines, theater, and most creative industries.

