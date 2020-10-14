Nikita Hair Announces A Unique Opportunity to Own a Nikita Hair Salon

Nikita Hair was founded in 1984 with a focus of empowering individuals to be their best. The salon group's team building philosophy cultivates creativity, responsibility and openness, and has driven the success of the brand. With 150+ hair salons and over 1,000 hairstylists, Nikita Hair has grown into one of the most profitable salon groups in the world. Nicolaisen foresees promising expansion in the $75 billion-dollar beauty industry as the brand brings its amazing salon experience to the United States. Already finding success, in July 2020, Nikita Hair opened its first U.S. franchise salon in Mason, Ohio. Additional franchise salons are scheduled to open in Charleston, South Carolina and in South Florida in early 2021.

What sets this business opportunity apart is that not only does this franchisee become a part of the Nikita Hair Adventure, but this stylist and franchisee will work closely with one of the most successful, incredible, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs in the hair and beauty industry. Nicolaisen's energy, positivity, and drive ignites the light and passion in those she works with. The opportunity to learn from and work with her is a priceless gift. With Nicolaisen and her team behind a franchisee, the sky is the limit.

With new Nikita Hair Salons opening in the US, Nicolaisen is excited about the growth of the company. "Our vision is to create the greatest adventure in hair and beauty history with the initial goal of more than 200 Nikita Hair salons through strategic franchise partnerships throughout the United States," says Nicolaisen.

For more information about Nikita Hair and the franchise opportunity, please visit https://nikitahair.com/nikita-hair-franchise/ or call 888-800-1289.

Nikita Hair is a leading international, modern hair salon delivering a variety of high-quality hair and scalp services, and a salon signature collection, Eleni and Chris, with treatments and products, made from ingredients sourced from Scandinavia. www.eleniandchris.com With 150+ locations throughout Europe, Nikita Hair recently announced expansion plans throughout the United States, with corporate U.S. headquarters in Boca Raton, FL. Every Nikita Hair salon offers a wide array of services and personalized appointments to keep clients looking and feeling their best, authentic self. For more information on the Nikita Hair franchise opportunity, visit https://nikitahair.com/nikita-hair-franchise/ or call 888-800-1289

