Nikki Fortune Announces the Release of Fiction Book … Hustle

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd Matters Publishing is proud to offer the fresh new work from Nikki Fortune, HUSTLE hitting bookstores everywhere on June 20, 2018.

Hustle (Hardcover) Author Nikki Fortune

Nikki Fortune is a first-time author and beauty entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in business development, brand management and merchandising. She founded her sales and marketing company, Marketing Excellence in 2011. In addition to being a licensed cosmetologist and master instructor, she is a sales and marketing executive and leader of a 30- person team throughout the United States. In 2015, she founded Runway Lashes Cosmetic and Beauty Spa and Salon Studios in Long Island. Both Runway Lashes & Salon Studios bring affordable luxury beauty services to the community. She is also a 2016 Graduate of the MBE Program at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. She currently resides in Long Island, NY with her two daughters and grandson.

HUSTLE a provocative tale of a family raised in Hustle, Virginia. It's a small town full of dirt roads, fast-talking men, and people going nowhere fast. Told through the lens of Hamilton and Clara, HUSTLE is the unfolding of a lifetime of childhood dreams built on the shoulders of a generation. From unimaginable relationships and questionable connections to the choices each character has to make just to stay alive, it charismatically demonstrates the sacrifices women endure to create better situations for their families, even when risking themselves.

HUSTLE is a brilliantly interwoven tale of only being able to find yourself once you leave everything you know behind. For more information, please contact Jazmyne Archer via e-mail at 197353@email4pr.com or visit HustletheNovel.com.

