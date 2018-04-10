NikoHealth Announces ISP Business Relationship with Allegiance Group

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BBMK Technologies, the company that's changing the home healthcare industry with its latest cloud-based solution NikoHealth, announces that it has entered into an agreement with Allegiance Group, a firm specializing in strategies to improve private pay collections in the home care and durable medical equipment markets, as an integrated solution provider (ISP). Through this business relationship, NikoHealth will offer the users of its homecare software solutions access to COLLECTPlusTM, a billing service product offering offered by Allegiance Group. COLLECTPlus will provide NikoHealth customers access to proprietary private pay billing collections solutions, which enable its users to achieve better financial results.

"This relationship will complement the services offered by NikoHealth in the HME/DME market," said Michael Kutsak, NikoHealth's Chief Executive Officer. "We are really excited about the new integration of these products which will provide our customers additional tools to further improve their financial position," added Kutsak.

"By integrating COLLECTPlus and NikoHealth's innovative patient management solutions, both companies agree the collaboration will increase productivity and allow our providers to capture more of their private pay dollars more efficiently and cost effectively," said Bruce Gehring, SVP, Business Development Manager for Allegiance Group.

About BBMK Technologies

BBMK Technologies is a healthcare technology-focused firm that looks to provide a deep, effective and long-term approach to changing the healthcare industry. Its aim is to create a valuable eco-system of healthcare delivery models built on the backbone of new application development. Its innovations have risen from the desire to help make life easier for all those involved in the healthcare continuum including patients and healthcare organizations.

About Allegiance Group

Allegiance Group (AG) offers comprehensive private pay patient billing and debt collection strategies for the Healthcare industry. With more than 15 years of experience in the HME, DME and Pharmacy industries, AG solutions greatly reduce the amount of time staff spends on billing while increasing your cash recovery and decreasing your costs. Through AG's signature product, COLLECTPlus, clients can integrate directly with their billing systems and automate the entire private pay billing and collections cycle. The COLLECTPlus process starts with an easy to read invoice statement and is followed by bundled services combining several billing and collection activities.

