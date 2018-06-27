Nilar showcases their new product series, the Nilar EC

As part of the exhibition, Nilar will be showcasing their new battery, the Nilar EC. The Nilar EC has been developed to handle the energy storage demands of key applications and deliver on the growing need for reliable peak shaving and time shifting solutions. Nilar offers a safer, more reliable and greener unit that can operate on a wide temperature range, with high power and a long calendar life.

The core values of the development process of the Nilar EC are safety-first, environmental consciousness and high performance across a wide temperature range. The Head of R&D, Anders Tangen, stated, "I'm really proud of the innovations that have an environmental impact. For instance, we have cut down the amount of plastic from 210 g to 61 g per battery. With our expected sales volumes that's an enormous saving in plastic. And as reducing the environmental footprint of batteries is one of our corporate goals, this is a great step in the right direction."

With the Nilar EC, Nilar offers small to medium scale solutions in a number of configurations that are ideal for safe energy storage in homes, businesses, apartment blocks and housing estates. Each solution is modular and can easily scale to meet increasing energy demands.

To find out more about what Nilar has to offer, please visit www.nilar.com/products/.

About ees North America

This exhibition and conference is dedicated to the rapidly growing energy storage market. It is co-located with Intersolar North America which allows for a synergistic exploration of the opportunities of energy storage systems in combination with PV. This year's event will take place at the Moscone Center West Hall from July 10-12, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Read more at https://www.ees-northamerica.com/en/home.html.

About Nilar

Nilar brings you the next generation in modular power technology with the bi-polar NiMH energy storage. Since it was founded in 2000 by two of the leading experts from the battery branch, Nilar has always sought to challenge the norms of the battery industry. From its two R&D departments in the USA and Sweden the company has revolutionized the way industrial batteries are constructed, developing a unique energy storage system that can be easily scaled to fit different applications. With a fully automated production line, the batteries are produced at the company's state-of-the-art factory in Sweden. Read more about Nilar at: www.nilar.com. Contact the US office of Nilar Inc at 720-446-0169.

