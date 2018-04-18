Nimble Pharmacy Expands to San Diego and Seattle

Nimble is a full-service pharmacy carrying the same medications as CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart pharmacies. What's different is that Nimble delivers medications to consumers' homes — for no charge. Nimble takes the hassle out of the pharmacy experience by allowing consumers to bypass the pharmacy line. Learn more and sign up at www.nimblepharmacy.com.

With Nimble, consumers only pay their regular co-payment, determined by their insurance. Because Nimble doesn't have the expense of retail storefronts, it returns those savings to consumers via free delivery.

Nimble now delivers in Seattle:

North to Everett

South to Tacoma

East to Issaquah

Nimble now delivers in San Diego:

North to Oceanside

South to San Ysidro

East to Lakeside & El Cajon

Nimble also now delivers to more of the East Bay of San Francisco, including Concord, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton and Livermore.

"We are thrilled to help Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco skip the pharmacy line," said Talha Sattar, Nimble Pharmacy CEO. "We know how painful pharmacy trips can be: consumers taking medication average 22 pharmacy visits per year and wait in lines stretching from the pharmacy into store shelves. We started Nimble Pharmacy to create a better experience to serve the 250 million Americans who rely on medication to live their lives on their terms."

"Nimble is convenient and hassle free. It's amazing how much time I save by not waiting in line at the pharmacy," said Robert Berger, a Nimble user since 2016.

Consumers can get started with Nimble Pharmacy in two ways: By asking their doctor to send new prescriptions to Nimble, or by registering at www.nimblepharmacy.com and moving medications from another pharmacy.

About Nimble Pharmacy

Nimble Pharmacy uses technology to deliver an on-demand pharmacy experience to consumers, including free delivery. It has dispensed over 8 million doses of medication to date. For additional information, visit us at www.nimblepharmacy.com.

