Nina Macpherson Elected Member of Scania's Board of Directors

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Scania's Annual General Meeting 2018 has elected Nina Macpherson as a new member of the Board of Directors.
Macpherson has built her career in the field of corporate and commercial law. She brings vast experience from the information and communications technology industry after many years at tech-giant Ericsson, whereof the last seven as the company's Chief Legal Officer.
Macpherson is also a member of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce and the Swedish Securities Council.
Previous positions also include private practice in corporate and commercial law at Rydin & Carlsten lawfirm and in-house attorney at Salén Shipping Companies.
