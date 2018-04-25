Nina Macpherson Elected Member of Scania's Board of Directors

Macpherson is also a member of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce and the Swedish Securities Council.

Previous positions also include private practice in corporate and commercial law at Rydin & Carlsten lawfirm and in-house attorney at Salén Shipping Companies.

