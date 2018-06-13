Nisin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research offer 8-year forecast for the global nisin market between 2018 and 2026. The global nisin market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the nisin market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global nisin market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional nisin market.



The demand for clean label food has been witnessing substantial growth, globally, in the past few years.Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of products containing natural ingredients and strong support from multinational ingredient manufacturing companies for the development of such products are key factors driving the demand for clean label ingredients, such as those produced without the use of any additives, chemicals, and artificial ingredients, and minimally produced.



Moreover, consumers are currently more informed regarding the benefits of using natural ingredients through various social media platforms.The popularity of synthetic preservatives is dramatically falling in the recent past.



Consumer dissatisfaction with regards to synthetic additives available in the market is prompting food manufacturers towards developing food products with natural preservatives, by replacing preservatives such as benzoates and sorbets with clean label solutions, hence supporting the growth of the nisin market.



Key Segments Covered

Form

End Use



Region

By form, the nisin market is segmented into powder and liquid.The powder segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast.



The powder segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 97.9% in 2018 and is expected to reach 97.7% by 2026. On the basis of end use, the nisin market can be segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, animal feed & pet food and others. The food & beverages segment is further sub segmented into beverages, bakery, confectionary, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy products, ready meals, soups & noodles, snacks and others. The food & beverages segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 90.2% in 2018 and is expected to register moderate growth rate during the forecast period.



The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively.A section of the report highlights nisin demand.



It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the nisin ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global nisin market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global nisin market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.



In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view.Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the nisin space.



Key players in the global nisin market includes Koninklijke DSM NV, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (Danisco A/S), Merck KGaA, Siveele B.V., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Galactic S.A., Handary S.A. , Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd, MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Cayman Chemical Company, Inc., and Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd. among others.



In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.



Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.



However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global nisin market.



Key Regions/Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Europe

APAC

Australia & New Zealand

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



