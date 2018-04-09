NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report

The report–and additional detail available on our website–highlights our traditional annual report to stockholders and our sustainability efforts

Think of it as an exhibit to customers, stakeholders, employees and anyone else interested in what goes on at a natural gas and electric utility that serves nearly 4 million customers.

"Our strong performance last year reinforced the value we deliver for our stakeholders," said Joe Hamrock, NiSource president and CEO. "The Integrated Annual Report underscores our commitment to our customers, the communities we serve, the environment, our employees and our investors."

Highlights of the report include:

Safety. Last year we registered a record level of safety performance for our employees. And, we opened two more state-of-the-art training facilities, part of our program to modernize training with new technology and methods.

Investment. We improved the safety, reliability and environmental performance of our systems by investing a record $1.7 billion in capital across our footprint. This includes replacing 377 miles of priority gas pipe and 1,300 electric poles. We're targeting a capital spend up to $1.8 billion in 2018.

Environment. We're well on our way to achieving our goal of reducing our electric generation greenhouse gas emissions and pipeline methane emissions, to 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

Service. Customer Satisfaction scores improved across all our companies. Notably, our Virginia subsidiary was recognized by J.D. Power as one of the nation's top gas-only brands, and our electric business in Indiana was recognized as one of the nation's most improved brands.

Financial Performance. We exceeded our expected total shareholder return and posted strong net operating earnings per share.

This is the second year NiSource has issued a single report highlighting both our financial results and our sustainability performance. Read the full report and supplemental information and data at www.nisource.com/sustainability.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,000 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource has been designated a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute since 2012 and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and was named by Forbes magazine as the top-rated utility among America's Best Large Employers in 2017. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at http://www.nisource.com. Follow us at http://www.facebook.com/nisource, http://www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or http://www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

