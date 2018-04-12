NK Parts Industries, Inc. Opens Onsite Clinic for Associates and Their Families

SIDNEY, Ohio, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NK Parts Industries, Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new associate health and wellness center on April 11, 2018. The clinic is located in the Associate Development Center (ADC) building on the NK Parts campus.

With this clinic opening, NK Parts is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to help associates and their families live their healthiest lives. The brand new Onsite Care Clinic will provide high-quality, convenient and confidential primary care free of charge to NK Parts associates and dependents who are covered under the company health plan. All services are free of charge for any of the medical or wellness services provided. NK Parts estimates that an average associate can save $1,000 a year by using the onsite clinic.

NK Parts is making this investment in its associates to provide an exceptional benefit, to be an employer of choice, and to promote healthier families that in turn build a vibrant community. By helping associates and their dependents to get and stay healthy, NK Parts will also be able to better control the overall costs of its healthcare benefit.

The onsite clinic will be operated by Healthstat, the nation's most innovative provider of medical clinics at employer locations. Healthstat solutions focus on patient engagement and the development of individualized lifestyle management strategies that lead to better health outcomes and improved quality of life. Healthstat business clients benefit through increased employee productivity, decreased absenteeism and lower healthcare costs.

Kenji Okamoto, President of NK Parts said, "The Healthstat Onsite Care Clinic will make it easy for our team members to get excellent primary medical care right where they work. Our nurse practitioner is also a great coach and a health advocate for employees and their families. We opened this clinic to encourage and support our employees and their families in reaching their health goals. The clinic will also coordinate with the healthcare associates and their families receive in our community. We are happy to say the clinic is open, it's top quality, and it's free."

Healthstat CEO Crockett Dale said, "Our clients trust Healthstat to practice healthcare as it should be – convenient, effective, life-changing and affordable. We are confident that we have found a partner in NK Parts Industries whose goals align perfectly with this vision. We congratulate NK Parts on the many recognitions it has already received as one of the Healthiest Employer's in America. We look forward to advancing even further the NK Parts commitment to the health and well-being of its associates, their families and the community."

NK Parts is a global supply chain and logistics management company with headquarters in Sidney, Ohio. NK Parts has been named one of 2017's top 100 healthiest employers in America, and has been awarded Gold Level Honors for healthy worksite practices from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio. They received a 2017 Healthiest Employers award from The Dayton Business Journal, and are an American Heart Association Gold Level Fit-Friendly Award Winner.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Healthstat, Inc. is a leading provider of onsite primary care, health-risk intervention, chronic care management and occupational medicine in employer facilities. Healthstat offers a nationally recognized, proprietary healthcare delivery model that centers around patient engagement to improve health and productivity and lower healthcare costs for employers and their employees. For more information, visit www.healthstatinc.com.

