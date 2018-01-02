NN, Inc. Announces New Organizational Structure To Best Capture Opportunities And Drive Growth

Under the new structure, NN's businesses will be organized into three divisions based principally on the end markets they serve. NN's divisions will be known as Mobile Solutions, Power Solutions and Life Sciences. Robbie Atkinson, current Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations will lead the new Life Sciences group as Executive Vice President. The Life Sciences group will be focused on growth in the medical end market. Chris Qualters, current Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer will lead the new Power Solutions group as Executive Vice President. The Power Solutions group will be focused on growth in the electrical and aerospace end markets. Warren Veltman who currently serves as Senior Vice President of NN's Autocam Precision Components Group, will lead the new Mobile Solutions group as Executive Vice President. Mobile Solutions will be focused on growth in the industrial and automotive end markets. All business divisions will report to Richard Holder, President and CEO of NN. NN will begin financial reporting under the new structure with the first quarter 2018 results.

"Over the past few years we have strategically laid the groundwork toward building a diversified industrial business with a more balanced portfolio," said Richard Holder, President and CEO of NN. "The core foundation is now in place, and this new organizational and management structure will support our continuing efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities by leveraging technology across the organization and expanding further into markets that we believe have strong growth profiles. The changes today, along with the relocation of our global headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, represent another significant step in our evolution."

As part of the new enterprise structure, John Manzi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Precision Engineered Products Group, has announced his decision to leave the company in January to pursue new opportunities."

Mr. Holder added, "I would like to congratulate Robbie and Chris on their new roles. We are fortunate to have built a deep bench of talent across the organization, and I am confident that together with Warren they will collectively build upon the strong foundation we have created and drive growth into the future. I would like to thank John for his leadership, and we all wish him well in his next endeavor."

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. NN has 36 manufacturing facilities in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America and China.

