Node.js Foundation Releases Third Annual Node.js User Survey

Furthermore, nearly three in four users plan to increase their use of Node.js in the next 12 months with growth likely coming from outside the United States, particularly in Latin America or EMEA.



More than 1,600 people spanning more than 100+ countries and speaking at least 60 different languages participated in the survey, which was distributed in English and Chinese. Analysis of survey results conducted by third party consultant, ResearchCollaborative.

Node.js is a JavaScript runtime environment used by startups and enterprises alike to build enterprise, mobile, web and IoT applications, robotics, and API engines across an array of industries and companies, like Netflix, Airbnb, NASA, PayPal, Walmart, Capital One and more.

"The Node.js 2018 User Survey shows consistent Node.js growth and interest in Node.js across regions, particularly in Latin America and EMEA," said Mark Hinkle, Executive Director of the Node.js Foundation. "One of the most revealing findings in our new Node.js data is increased use of Docker, Kubernetes and GraphQL. For the first time, we also asked who is deploying to serverless frameworks from AWS, Google and Microsoft. A hallmark of Node.js is its versatility and ubiquity, so each year we see new developers and operators around the world leverage the technology in new ways."

"Developers are key influencers of the direction and pace of technology adoption," said Rachel Stephens, RedMonk analyst. "The technology industry is experiencing increasingly accelerated change in both tools and approaches. As such, large surveys of developer communities provide notable insight into the technology landscape and its future direction."

Node.js User 2018 Key Findings:

Node.js Growth with Containers, Kubernetes, GraphQL & Serverless

The first solution to run on Amazon Lambda, IBM Cloud Functions and Google Cloud Functions, Node.js' lightweight architecture and modularity are a good match for serverless, microservice-based and containerized workloads.

Since last year, Node.js use with Docker jumped from 43 to 48 %, while Kubernetes use increased from 9 to 12 %. AWS Lambda has the advantage with 20 % of Node.js developers leveraging this serverless framework, while 9 % use Google Cloud Functions and 4 % use Azure Functions. GraphQL, which is a good fit for new API-driven models such as serverless, is growing with 21 % of Node.js developers using the technology.

Beyond containers and cloud native technologies, there's a broad range of additional technologies and tools used with Node.js. The most common technologies used alongside Node.js include: databases (96 %), frontend frameworks/libraries (87 %), and Node.js frameworks (82 %), with use of of Angular 2 and Vue.js also increasing.

Key Node.js Business Benefits: Productivity & Recruitment

Survey respondents spend on average 60 % of their development time in Node.js, and consider themselves full-stack developers. As with last year's survey, many users say that Node.js has a positive impact on their business – chiefly through increased developer productivity and satisfaction. Node.js allows companies to use JavaScript talent across the entire stack to boost efficiencies and tackle new projects, making increased developer productivity the No. 1 business benefit. Additionally, the survey found productivity, satisfaction, reduced development cost, and increased application performance increased over time.

Three out of 10 survey respondents using Node.js for more than two years said the platform helps attract new talent.

For example, in 2012 Condé Nast tapped Node.js to unify its media brands under a single common platform and replace different systems, tech stacks and programming languages that strained the company's IT teams. Condé Nast chose Node.js not only because it could solve its technical needs, but because it would help with recruiting developer and engineering talent.

"We chose Node.js pragmatically because it's fast enough and powerful enough for what we need. Secondarily but arguably just as important, it is our hiring PR magnet," said Paul Fryzel, principal engineer at Condé Nast.

Node.js Most Commonly Deployed On Amazon Web Service

Developers primarily deploy to AWS, while use of AWS in development is also growing. On-Premise infrastructure is also widely used, but has dropped for use in production since 2016 from 39 % to 33 %.

Heroku, Digital Ocean and Google Cloud Platform made noticeable gains. In the past year, for production use, Heroku jumped to 25 % from about 10 %; Digital Ocean jumped to 21 % up from less than 10 %; and Google Cloud Platform jumped to 16 % up from less than 10 %. Where users deploy varies greatly by region. For example, in China, many do not require deployment, for those who do, Alibaba dominates.

EMEA respondents are less likely than others to use AWS, preferring on-premise infrastructure; while US/CA respondents are also likely to be deploying via on-premise infrastructure. Heroku is growing in both APAC and Latin America, and is one of the top choices for deployment for development in Latin America.

Node.js in a Polyglot World

Microservice-based architectures allow companies to build out new products and services quickly and efficiently without having to displace existing systems. Node.js' lightweight and event-driven architecture is a perfect fit for microservices architectures.

Node.js developers are using a range of languages alongside Node.js – more than three on average, including primarily JavaScript, Python, Java and PHP.

In the past 12 months, Node.js was most commonly used with the following languages:

JavaScript - 93 %

Python - 37 %

Java - 35 %

PHP -31 %

However, PHP, Ruby, .Net and Java are among the many languages that Node.js developers say they will use less of in the next year, with use of Rust, JavaScript, Go and Swift on the rise.

Web and Enterprise Applications Reign Supreme

Internet applications continue to be the primary focus for Node.js developers with 92 % of full stack programmers writing web apps. Forty-three % of all back-end, full stack and front-end Node.js developers combined are building enterprise applications. This is the second most common type of development work. Those outside the traditional development areas are more likely to be working on embedded systems. Furthermore, three in four Node.js users are focused primarily on back-end or full stack development.

About the Node.js Survey

Over the course of four months, The Node.js Foundation conducted the self-administered survey via a number of channels including email, Twitter, blogs, and more. The survey's primary objective is to profile Node.js user patterns and trends as well as identify potential areas of improvement and growth

Sixty-four % of respondents have developer or tech titles (tech titles include software engineer, back end engineer, etc), 25% of respondents have manager titles, and 11 % of respondents were listed titles as "other." The majority of respondents work for companies with less than 100 employees (60%), 19 % work for companies with 100 - 1,000 employees, 8 % with 1,001-4,999 employees, and 13 % for companies with 5,000+ employees.

Additional Resources:

About the Node.js Foundation

Node.js is used by tens of thousands of organizations in more than 200 countries and has roughly 10 million users. It is the runtime of choice for high-performance, low latency applications, powering everything from enterprise applications, robots, API engines, cloud stacks and mobile websites.

The Foundation is made up of Platinum members Google, IBM, Intel, Joyent and Microsoft. Gold members include PayPal, GoDaddy and NodeSource. Silver members include ^lift security, Bitnami, Chef, DaTree, Dynatrace, Fidelity, Groupon, HackerOne, nearForm, npm, Oath:, Profound Logic, Red Hat, RisingStack, Safety Culture, Sauce Labs, Snyk, and YLD! Get involved here: https://foundation.nodejs.org/about/members.

*Node.js Foundation is a licensed mark of Node.js Foundation. Node.js is a trademark of Joyent, Inc. and is used with its permission.

