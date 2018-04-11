Noël Perry, Transportation Industry's Leading Economist, Launches New Website, Transport Futures

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noël Perry, Truckstop.com's Chief Economist, announced today the launch of his new website, Transport Futures. The site will serve as Mr. Perry's platform to share industry insights about the wide variety of transport issues that cross his desk.

A key feature of Perry's new site is his blog The Transport Navigator. Blog subscribers will not need to wait for monthly publishing schedules to see analysis of breaking stories. "If it moves, I'm watching it – and thinking deeply about it. I wanted a place where I could share information as soon as good data is available, allowing my readers to react to market pressures right now," said Perry.

"I've always been fascinated by the radical changes that have revolutionized the transportation industry," continued Perry. "My choice in naming my new site Transport Futures is a pointed reminder of that interest."

Noël will continue his affiliation with Truckstop.com, using the data he gleans from this relationship in his thought leadership content. The Transport Navigator is an enhanced version of his long-running newsletter, "State of Freight" published by FTR Intelligence, although Perry is no longer associated with FTR. His new work will reflect the additional time and creative freedom he now has to devote to his unique brand of analysis and will be available exclusively through Transport Futures.

Perry's current analysis, titled "Declare Victory at Your Own Risk" is the lead contribution to his new blog, The Transport Navigator. Subscribers will learn what those risks are along with a steady stream of Mr. Perry's other insightful writing.

You can find this and other offerings from Transport Futures on the web at www.transportfutures.net. Watch, especially, for publication of a book-length handing of the radical changes that will revolutionize transportation and supply chain design over the next twenty years.

Truckstop.com is proud to work with industry leaders like Noël Perry and to provide leading insight for Perry's work.

About Truckstop.com Truckstop.com is the world's most trusted load board and freight marketplace for drivers to find loads at the best rates, brokers to increase capacity, and shippers to manage freight. With Truckstop.com, brokers can post loads, carriers can search for available loads in real-time, and shippers can match their freight with the right person. For over 20 years, Truckstop.com has helped carriers, brokers, and shippers successfully run their businesses and find a better way to move freight. Visit www.truckstop.com to learn more.

About Transport Futures Transport Futures is a North American Heavy Freight Consulting firm headed by the noted transportation economist, Noël Perry. Transport Futures deals with all matters of freight transport within North America, with special emphasis on truckload, rail, intermodal and domestic water markets. Although independent, Transport Futures has a close relationship with Truckstop.com. In addition, it has aligned with Susan Collins of the marketing firm 63rd & Eliot to distribute its work more effectively within the industry. Please visit www.transportfutures.net to learn more.

