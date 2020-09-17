Non-Profit Foundation 'Madhatter Knits' on Mission to Protect Preemies and Infants During COVID-19 Pandemic - One Tiny Face Shield at a Time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Madhatter Knits Foundation (https://www.madhatterknits.org/) recently announced it had developed a new flip-up, CDC-compliant face shield made especially for newborns and preemies to protect from respiratory droplets and exposure to pathogens during postnatal hospital transport. Madhatter Knits is currently donating the masks to area hospitals in the Los Angeles area, with plans to expand distribution as funds allow. Madhatter Knits was originally founded to offer support to help preemie babies leave the NICU and reunite with families faster, crafting and distributing its signature knitted beanies in care packages to needy families.

"Preemies and infants in general have always been especially susceptible to respiratory illnesses, due to immature immune and underdeveloped respiratory systems. That issue is more critical now than ever, with the ongoing pandemic. There were 85 babies who tested positive for COVID-19 in July alone, in just one single Texas county," said co-founder, Christie Huang." But the CDC warns that infants and children under the age of two should not be fitted with face masks, as it could impair their breathing. So, another of our co-founder, Tiffany, was inspired to create a tiny face-shield that infants could wear, protecting them from airborne droplets from coughing and sneezing adults. Christie, a mechanical engineer major at Caltech, immediately went to work creating the tiny, innovative design. The shield has unique features just for infants, including the ability to rotate the protective covering up for easy access to the baby's face, detachability for ease of cleaning, and memory foam cushions for maximum comfort. "We're currently distributing the face masks to hospitals now."

In addition to face shields, the foundation has been donating Maternal Protection COVID-19 kits to expectant mothers, complete with hand sanitizers, gloves, antimicrobial masks, and other PPE generously donated by Madhatter Knits' industry partners.

About Madhatter Knits Foundation: "Knitting Our Love to Tiny Beginnings"

Madhatter Knits is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) founded in 2015 by Christie Huang, Kathryn Huang, Tiffany Chang, and Kimberly Chang to help support preemie infants and their families as they transition out of NICUs and back home. Madhatter Club members are responsible for knitting over six-thousand beanies for needy families. And now, with the current pandemic, Madhatter Knits has expanded its focus to include PPE equipment for vulnerable infants, creating tiny CDC-compliant face shields that help keep babies safe. Learn more about Madhatter Knits and its mission at: www.MadhatterKnits.org.

