Non-vascular Stents Market by Product, Material, End-user and Geography - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-vascular Stents Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-vascular stents market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.2%, during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include growing geriatric population & prevalence of chronic and other diseases, and technological developments in non-vascular stents.



According to the CDC, in 2017, the number of adults with diagnosed ulcers was 14.8 million, whereas the percent of adults with diagnosed ulcers was 5.9%.



Gastrointestinal (GI) stent has been developed for palliation of obstructive symptoms in various diseases causing obstruction of GI tract. Thus the rising prevalence of various diseases are expected to boost the rise in demand for non-vascular stents.



Key Market Trends



Metallic Stents Dominate the Industry



Technological advancements are the major driving factor for increasing the usage and application of metallic stents. The use of self-expandable metallic stents (SEMSs) in the GI tract is one of the most remarkable advances in the history of therapeutic endoscopy.

Since the introduction of uncovered SEMSs, plastic stents have rarely been utilized for the palliation of malignant GI tract obstruction. SEMSs consist of woven, knitted, or laser-cut metal mesh cylinders that exert self-expansive forces until they reach their maximum fixed diameter.

Similarly, ureteral metal stents (MSs) offer a minimally invasive tool to preserve the drainage of renal pelvis when ureteral patency is at risk to be blocked due to extrinsic or intrinsic etiologies. Clinical experience with such stents shows that they impose a promising alternative treatment option in ureteral pathologies which are difficult to be treated via common polymeric stents.

Thus, considering the benefits associated with this type of stent the market is expected to witness high growth.

North America Dominates the Market

The rising disease prevalence is propelling the market growth across the entire region. For instance, abdominal wall hernias are among the most common of all surgical problems. Knowledge of these hernias (usual and unusual) and of protrusions which mirror them is an essential component of the armamentarium of the general and pediatric surgeon.

More than 1 million abdominal wall hernia repairs are performed each year in the United States , with inguinal hernia repairs constituting nearly 770,000 of these cases; around 90% of all inguinal hernia repairs are performed on males.

, with inguinal hernia repairs constituting nearly 770,000 of these cases; around 90% of all inguinal hernia repairs are performed on males. These rising rates of emergent incisional hernia repair are bothersome owing to the significantly increased risk morbidity and mortality, thus generating a need for gastrointestinal stents, in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The global non-vascular stents market is competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Becton, Dickinson & Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, ELLA - CS, S.R.O. Glaukos Corporation, Hobbs Medical, Medtronic, Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co, W. L. Gore & Associates, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population & Prevalence of Chronic and Other Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Developments in Non-Vascular Stents

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications Associated with Non-vascular Stents

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Gastrointestinal Stents

5.1.2 Pulmonary (Airway) Stents

5.1.3 Urological Stents

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Material Type

5.2.1 Metallic Stents

5.2.2 Non-metallic Stents

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.3 CONMED Corporation

6.1.4 Cook Medical

6.1.5 ELLA - CS, s.r.o.

6.1.6 Glaukos Corporation

6.1.7 Hobbs Medical Inc.

6.1.8 Medtronic

6.1.9 Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.

6.1.10 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



