Nonfiction Wins San Francisco Design Week Award

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonfiction was honored at the San Francisco Design Week Awards on June 20th at Pier 27 for their design of the Halo Sport 2 neuro-priming headphones. They received the award in the BioTech category for their ground-breaking design and commitment to thought leadership in meeting the needs of a positive future.

Halo Sport 2:

The Halo Sport 2 neurostimulator, designed by Nonfiction, adopts a familiar form factor to help athletes and musicians learn new skills faster. Take a closer look at the design at www.nonfiction.design The USA Olympic Cycling Team recognizes the benefits of neuro-priming and has integrated the Halo Sport 2 headphones into their training routine. Find out more at www.haloneuro.com

Halo Sport 2 helps to unlock human potential by stimulating the brain to improve muscle memory so that anyone can learn movement faster - whether lifting weights, working on your golf swing, or playing the piano.

The headset packs science-based, medical-grade technology, normally practiced in laboratories, into easy-to-use, great-sounding and affordable Bluetooth headphones.

Why headphones? The part of your brain that controls movement, the motor cortex, is directly underneath the headband. Placement of the soft foam stimulators is intuitive, and easy to use without changing your training routine.

Benefits of Halo Sport are supported by multiple independent, peer-reviewed studies (Huang et al 2019, SK Park et al 2019, S-B Park et al 2019), independently verified by the Air Force Research Laboratory, and more.

Nonfiction:

Nonfiction is a full-service design studio. We have a passion for creating products that have never been attempted before. Through exceptional industrial design, user experience, brand and packaging we aim to improve the overall human experience.

Our products are unique, sophisticated and have as rich a back story as our clientele. Our clients range from large corporations to funded startups all over the world. We leverage our relationships with engineering and manufacturing partners to execute on time and on budget. Nonfiction is headquartered in the innovation hub of San Francisco, CA.

San Francisco Design Week Awards:

SFDW Design Awards is an international design competition seeking to encourage thought leadership by supporting designers whose works can contribute towards a positive future.

The SFDW Design Awards esteemed jury comprised:

John Maeda, Global Head, Computational Design and Inclusion, Automattic, Maeda Studio

Katie Dill, VP of Design, Lyft

Eche Martinez, Founder/Interior Designer, Eche

, Founder/Interior Designer, Eche Diane Dorrans Saeks, Interior Design, Author

Shawn McLean-Bergel, Founder, Interior Design/Workplace Design, McLean-Bergel

August de los Reyes, Director of User Experience, Google

Michelle Hatton, Design Director/Senior Associate, Gensler

, Design Director/Senior Associate, Gensler Tung Chiang, Creative Lead, Studio Director, Heath Ceramics

Tiffany Chu , Co-Founder, Remix

Jonah Becker, VP of Design Fitbit

Ana Arriola, General Manager and Partner Design Director, Microsoft

