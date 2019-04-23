Noree Chamber Soloists Brings Limelight to Lesser-Performed Works of the Romantic Period on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:30PM in Bruno Walter Auditorium

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noree Chamber Soloists brings limelight to some of the most captivating yet lesser-performed works of the Romantic period: Schubert's robust Rondo for Violin and Strings in A Major, Schumann's Piano Trio No. 2 in F Major, and Grieg's impassioned String Quartet in G Minor. Featuring NCS violinist Francesca dePasquale, Rondo for Violin and Strings in A Major is one of the few works Schubert wrote for solo instrument and ensemble. Its bold contrast between lyrical and virtuoso solo passages will dazzle the audience. Schumann's jubilant second Piano Trio, composed during the year of the composer's exceptional creativity, is likely to have been inspired by a piano trio of his wife Clara. Grieg's brilliance as a melodist can be heard in his extensive and tantalizing first String Quartet. Come join the musicians of the Noree Chamber Soloists, including Inmo Yang, the first-prize winner of the 2015 Paganini Competition in their season finale concert.

Picture: Yi Qun Xu (left), Yoon Lee (right). Photo Credit: Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim

Tickets at $25 ($15 for students) are available at noree.org and at door.

About Noree Chamber Soloists

Their performance praised as "exquisite sensitivity" by New York Concert Review, Noree Chamber Soloists is a NY-based chamber music ensemble that shares a unique chamber music program of virtuoso concerto and chamber music: a miniature symphony concert experience in an intimate chamber music setting. The roster artists are graduates of the top conservatories, including musicians from The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, Curtis Institute of Music, and Yale School of Music. As an energetic young ensemble, Noree Chamber Soloists is committed to developing the next generation of audiences.

Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 7:30pm, Bruno Walter Auditorium

Francesca dePasquale, Bela Horvath, Inmo Yang, violin | Sung Jin Lee, viola

James Jeonghwan Kim, Yi Qun Xu, cello | Yi-Hsuan Chiu, double bass | Yoon Lee, piano

ROMANTIC GEMS

SCHUMANN Piano Trio no. 2 in F Major, Op. 80

SCHUBERT Rondo for Violin and Strings in A Major, D. 438

GRIEG String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 27

Tickets available at Noree Chamber Soloists,www.noree.org/performances

**********************************************************************

Questions? Contact Artist Directors info@noree.org

Related Images

romantic-gems-by-noree-chamber.png

Romantic Gems by Noree Chamber Soloists

Picture: Yi Qun Xu (left), Yoon Lee (right). Photo Credit: Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim

romantic-gems-by-noree-chamber.png

Romantic Gems by Noree Chamber Soloists

Picture: Francesca dePasquale. Photo Credit: Photo by Alexandra DeFurio

romantic-gems-by-noree-chamber.png

Romantic Gems by Noree Chamber Soloists

Picture: Inmo Yang. Photo Credit: Neda Navaee

Related Links

Noree Chamber Soloists Official Website

SOURCE Noree Chamber Soloists

Related Links

https://noree.org

