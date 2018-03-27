Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

The board named McClellan vice president strategic planning and Elkins vice president industrial products. In his new position, McClellan will report to Norfolk Southern Chairman, President and CEO James A. Squires. As vice president industrial products, Elkins will report to NS Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw.

McClellan joined Conrail's general marketing and sales organization in 1985. In 1998, he was named assistant vice president performance planning for Norfolk Southern, became vice president intermodal and automotive marketing in 2000, and vice president industrial products in 2013. He holds an MBA from the University of Cincinnati and a degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.

Of McClellan, Squires noted, "Mike combines a strong understanding of our markets and customers with a keen insight into how the transportation sector is evolving. Our customers and our shareholders will benefit from his experience and vision."

Elkins joined Norfolk Southern as a road brakeman in 1988. After serving as a conductor and an engineer and receiving a degree in English from Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia (now the University of Virginia's College at Wise), Elkins joined NS' marketing department as pricing coordinator. He served in positions of increasing responsibility in the intermodal and automotive group and currently serves as group vice president industrial products. Additionally, Elkins received an MBA from Old Dominion University.

"Ed brings a unique background of field operations and broad market experience," Squires said. "We look forward to his increased contributions to our leadership team."

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.

