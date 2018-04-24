Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

NORFOLK, Va., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced the regular quarterly dividend of 72 cents per share on its common stock, payable on June 11 to shareholders of record on May 4.
Since its inception in 1982, Norfolk Southern has paid dividends on its common stock for 143 consecutive quarters.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.
